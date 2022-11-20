Lirik Lagu Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI

I've been thinking lately how much I miss you

I haven't touched your face in weeks

I've been thinking how much I'd like to kiss you (oh)

And the freckles on your cheeks

You know the hardest part of what I do

Is saying goodbye to you

By far the hardest part of what I do

Is saying goodbye to you

I promise I'm home soon

To give my love to you

Just need to be with you

I gotta be, I gotta be

I promise I'm home soon

My arms around you

Just need to be with you

I gotta be, I gotta be

I'm coming home

There's nowhere else I'd rather go

And I'll be back before you know

'Cause baby, I am coming home

I've been thinking how much I could do better

So many times I've let you down

Every single note and every letter

Can't replace me when I'm not around

You know the hardest part of what I do

Is saying goodbye to you

By far the hardest part of what I do

Is saying goodbye to you

I promise I'm home soon

To give my love to you

Just need to be with you

I gotta be, I gotta be

I promise I'm home soon

My arms around you

Just need to be with you

I gotta be, I gotta be

I'm coming home

There's nowhere else I'd rather go

And I'll be back before you know

'Cause baby, I'm coming home (coming home)