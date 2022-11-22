Lirik Lagu Edge of the Rainbow - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Edge of the Rainbow

Sometimes when you're walking that long lonely road

Feels like nothing is able to lighten the load

From the edge of the rainbow

You see the light coming through

And sometimes when you're feeling just heartache and pain

And it seems there's nothing outside except the rain

From the edge of the rainbow

You see the light coming through

Cause into each life

Some rain must fall

I just know there's too much in mine

You've got to be strong

Keep moving on

And know there's something better waiting down the line

I know you have so much troubles in mind

But at last that trouble is in its decline

From the edge of the rainbow

You see the light shining through

Cause into each life

Some rain must fall

I just know there's too much in mine

You've got to be strong

Keep moving on

And know there's something better waiting down the line

I know you've had so much troubles in mind

But at last that trouble is in its decline

From the edge of the rainbow

You see the light shining through

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger