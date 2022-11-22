Lirik Lagu Edge of the Rainbow - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Edge of the Rainbow
Sometimes when you're walking that long lonely road
Feels like nothing is able to lighten the load
From the edge of the rainbow
You see the light coming through
And sometimes when you're feeling just heartache and pain
And it seems there's nothing outside except the rain
From the edge of the rainbow
You see the light coming through
Cause into each life
Some rain must fall
I just know there's too much in mine
You've got to be strong
Keep moving on
And know there's something better waiting down the line
I know you have so much troubles in mind
But at last that trouble is in its decline
From the edge of the rainbow
You see the light shining through
Cause into each life
Some rain must fall
I just know there's too much in mine
You've got to be strong
Keep moving on
And know there's something better waiting down the line
I know you've had so much troubles in mind
But at last that trouble is in its decline
From the edge of the rainbow
You see the light shining through
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Still Got That Hunger
Artikel Pilihan