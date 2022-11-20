Lirik Lagu Farewell and Goodnight – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Farewell and Goodnight – Mocca

Now it's time to say goodbye

Leaving all the past behind

Now it's time to say goodbye

Leaving all the past behind

It is time for me to shine

Farewell and goodnight so long my dear

Farewell and goodnight see you on the other side

Farewell and goodnight farewell and goodnight

Now it's time to say goodbye

Leaving all the past behind

It is time for me to shine

Leaving all the sad behind

Farewell and goodnight so long my dear

Farewell and goodnight see you on the other side

Farewell and goodnight farewell and goodnight

Farewell and goodnight

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Day by Day

Dirilis: 2020

Pencipta lagu: Riko Priyatno

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Farewell and Goodnight

Mocca band indie asal Bandung yang mengawali kariernya menjadi sebuah band kampus kariernya kian memuncak.

Setelah berhasil merilis album-album yang sukses mewarnai dunia musik di Indonesia hingga ke luar Indonesia khususnya di Asia. Kerap kali lagu-lagunya pun dijadikan soundtrack film di negara tetangga. Karena lagu-lagunya yang bernuansa ceria, swing-jazz, dan twee pop membuat lagunya banyak didengar oleh banyak kalangan.