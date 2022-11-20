Lirik Lagu Farewell and Goodnight – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Farewell and Goodnight – Mocca
Now it's time to say goodbye
Leaving all the past behind
Now it's time to say goodbye
Leaving all the past behind
It is time for me to shine
Farewell and goodnight so long my dear
Farewell and goodnight see you on the other side
Farewell and goodnight farewell and goodnight
Now it's time to say goodbye
Leaving all the past behind
It is time for me to shine
Leaving all the sad behind
Farewell and goodnight so long my dear
Farewell and goodnight see you on the other side
Farewell and goodnight farewell and goodnight
Farewell and goodnight
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Day by Day
Dirilis: 2020
Pencipta lagu: Riko Priyatno
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Farewell and Goodnight
Mocca band indie asal Bandung yang mengawali kariernya menjadi sebuah band kampus kariernya kian memuncak.
Setelah berhasil merilis album-album yang sukses mewarnai dunia musik di Indonesia hingga ke luar Indonesia khususnya di Asia. Kerap kali lagu-lagunya pun dijadikan soundtrack film di negara tetangga. Karena lagu-lagunya yang bernuansa ceria, swing-jazz, dan twee pop membuat lagunya banyak didengar oleh banyak kalangan.
