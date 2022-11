Lirik Lagu I Want You Back Again - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want You Back Again

Somebody help me

I’ve got to eat

Somebody help me

To stand on my feet

I want you back again

Oh, oh, oh

I want you back again

Since you have left me

I’m all alone

I need your help, I

Can’t stand on my own

I want you back again

Oh, oh, oh

I want you back again

Since you have left me

I’m all alone

I need your help, I

Can’t stand on my own

I want you back again

Oh, oh, oh

I want you back again

I want you back again

Oh, oh, oh

I want you back again

Artis: The Zombies