Lirik Lagu True Love Waits - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya





Lirik Lagu True Love Waits - Radiohead



I'll drown my beliefs

To have your babies

I'll dress like your niece

And wash your swollen feet



Just don't leave

Don't leave



I'm not living

I'm just killing time

Your tiny hands

Your crazy kitten smile



Just don't leave

Don't leave



And true love waits

In haunted attics

And true love lives

On lollipops and crisps



Just don't leave

Don't leave



Credit

Artis: Radiohead

Album: I Might Be Wrong: Live Recordings

Dirilis: 2001

Pencipta lagu: Edward John O'Brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood Philip James Selway / Thomas Edward Yorke

Genre: Alternative/Indie



Fakta di Balik Lagu True Love Waits

Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.



Radiohead pertama kali menampilkan True Love Waits pada tahun 1995, dengan penyanyi, Thom Yorke, pada gitar akustik yang diiringi oleh synthesizer. Yorke menampilkannya secara solo pada gitar atau piano Rhodes beberapa kali di tahun-tahun berikutnya, dan lagu itu menjadi salah satu lagu paling terkenal yang belum pernah dirilis Radiohead. Sebuah pertunjukan dirilis di I Might Be Wrong: Live Recordings (2001).



Lagu True Love Waits Thom mengenang kepergian istrinya Dr. Rachel Owen. Thom dan Owen sudah bersama selama 23 tahun dan akhirnya Owen meninggal pada tahun 2016 setelah berjuang melawan kanker. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***