Lirik Lagu True Love Waits - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu True Love Waits - Radiohead
I'll drown my beliefs
To have your babies
I'll dress like your niece
And wash your swollen feet
Just don't leave
Don't leave
I'm not living
I'm just killing time
Your tiny hands
Your crazy kitten smile
Just don't leave
Don't leave
And true love waits
In haunted attics
And true love lives
On lollipops and crisps
Just don't leave
Don't leave
Credit
Artis: Radiohead
Album: I Might Be Wrong: Live Recordings
Dirilis: 2001
Pencipta lagu: Edward John O'Brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood Philip James Selway / Thomas Edward Yorke
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu True Love Waits
Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.
Radiohead pertama kali menampilkan True Love Waits pada tahun 1995, dengan penyanyi, Thom Yorke, pada gitar akustik yang diiringi oleh synthesizer. Yorke menampilkannya secara solo pada gitar atau piano Rhodes beberapa kali di tahun-tahun berikutnya, dan lagu itu menjadi salah satu lagu paling terkenal yang belum pernah dirilis Radiohead. Sebuah pertunjukan dirilis di I Might Be Wrong: Live Recordings (2001).
Lagu True Love Waits Thom mengenang kepergian istrinya Dr. Rachel Owen. Thom dan Owen sudah bersama selama 23 tahun dan akhirnya Owen meninggal pada tahun 2016 setelah berjuang melawan kanker. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***
Artikel Pilihan