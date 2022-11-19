Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. /IMDb

Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

You know I'm back like I never left
Another sprint, another step
Another day, another breath
Been chasing dreams, but I never slept
I got a new attitude and a lease on life
And some peace of mind
Seek and I find I can sleep when I die
Wanna piece of the pie, grab the keys to the ride
And shit I'm straight
I'm on my wave, I'm on my wave
Get out my wake, I'm running late, what can I say?
I heard you die twice, once when they bury you in the grave

And the second time is the last time that somebody mentions your name
So when I leave here on this earth, did I take more than I gave?
Did I look out for the people or did I do it all for fame?
Legend it's exodus searching for euphoria
Trudging through the mud to find the present, no ignoring us
Got 20, 000 deep off in the street like we some warriors
My mama told me never bow your head, woo!

I feel glorious, glorious
Got a chance to start again
I was born for this, born for this
It's who I am, how could I forget?
I made it through the darkest part of the night
And now I see the sunrise
Now I feel glorious, glorious
I feel glorious, glorious

I'm feeling glorious
The crib looking Victorian (oh yes it is)
You know that we been going in
Since we hopped out that Delorean (Delorean, yeah we win)
En garde, things are just things
They don't make you who you are
Can't pack up a U-Haul and take it with you when you're gone
We posted on the porch, my family's glasses to the stars
My grandma smiling down on me like woo, that boy got bars
Okay, okay, yes I do
I said amen and hallelujah, let me testify too
Another morning, a morning, don't let self get in my way
I got my breath, I got my faith and I remember why I came

I feel glorious, glorious
Got a chance to start again
I was born for this, born for this
It's who I am, how could I forget?
I made it through the darkest part of the night
And now I see the sunrise
Now I feel glorious, glorious
I feel glorious, glorious

We gon' be alright, put that on my life
When I open my eyes, hope I see you shine
We're planting a flag they don't understand
The world is up for grabs
We gon' be alright, put that on my life
When I open my eyes, hope I see you shine
We're planting a flag they don't understand
The world is up for grabs
I feel glorious, glorious
Got a chance to start again
I was born for this, born for this
It's who I am, how could I forget?
I made it through the darkest part of the night
And now I see the sunrise
Now I feel glorious, glorious
I feel glorious, glorious

Kredit

Dirilis: 2017
Artis: Macklemore
Album: Gemini
Artis unggulan: Skylar Grey
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Fakta di Balik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Sedang Dalam Suasana Cerah – Mr Sonjaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sedang Dalam Suasana Cerah – Mr Sonjaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 09:09 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
2

10 Bahan Herbal untuk Mengatasi Maag, Bukan Cuma Kunyit
3

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
4

Prediksi Portugal vs Nigeria: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
5

Siapa Bunda Corla? Simak Profil Singkatnya Berikut
6

Sinopsis Serial Drama 1899, Imigran Gelap yang Bertemu dengan Penumpang Misterius
7

Ibu Hamil yang Mengidam Harus Selalu Dituruti atau Tidak? Simak Penjelasannya
8

Sinopsis Film The Menu, Restoran Mewah yang Berujung Mencekam
9

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Pertama: Jam Tayang dan Channel Nonton Streaming
10

Polisi Jawab Kaitan Keluarga Tewas di Kalideres dengan Aliran Jainisme dan Sekte Apokaliptik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

KODE REDEEM FF 19 November 2022 Terbaru, Cepet Klaim, Pharaoh hingga hadiah Emote Siap Dibungkus GRATIS GARENA

KODE REDEEM FF 19 November 2022 Terbaru, Cepet Klaim, Pharaoh hingga hadiah Emote Siap Dibungkus GRATIS GARENA

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Turnamen PUBG Akan Digelar pada Akhir Bulan November

Turnamen PUBG Akan Digelar pada Akhir Bulan November

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB

Portal Kudus

SOAL dan Jawaban PAS Prakarya Kelas 9 Semester 1 2022, Contoh Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 9 SMP Kurikulum 2013

SOAL dan Jawaban PAS Prakarya Kelas 9 Semester 1 2022, Contoh Soal PAS Prakarya Kelas 9 SMP Kurikulum 2013

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB

Kepri Post

Rudi Tak Miliki Data Pencari Kerja di Batam, Berkas di Job Fair Capai 30 Ribu Lamaran

Rudi Tak Miliki Data Pencari Kerja di Batam, Berkas di Job Fair Capai 30 Ribu Lamaran

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Ini 18 Kata Mutiara Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Sambut HUT PGRI ke 77 dengan Desain Twibbon Terpopuler

Ini 18 Kata Mutiara Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Sambut HUT PGRI ke 77 dengan Desain Twibbon Terpopuler

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Jangan Lupa Relaksasi

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Sabtu 19 November 2022: Jangan Lupa Relaksasi

19 November 2022, 11:19 WIB

Jombang Update

Sinopsis Serial Komedi Animasi Inside Job: Part 2, Sudah Tayang di Netflix!

Sinopsis Serial Komedi Animasi Inside Job: Part 2, Sudah Tayang di Netflix!

19 November 2022, 11:19 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Perekrutan PPK dan PPS Pemilu 2024 di Mulai, Ini Persyaratan Daftar PPK dan PPS

Perekrutan PPK dan PPS Pemilu 2024 di Mulai, Ini Persyaratan Daftar PPK dan PPS

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Berita DIY

Apa Itu Biggest Flex Artinya Bahasa Gaul TikTok, Istilah Viral Baru Ada Lagi Ini Contoh Biggest Flex

Apa Itu Biggest Flex Artinya Bahasa Gaul TikTok, Istilah Viral Baru Ada Lagi Ini Contoh Biggest Flex

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Karanganyar News

Jadwal Lengkap Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini, 19-21 November 2022

Jadwal Lengkap Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini, 19-21 November 2022

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Antrean Mengular, Ide Jualan Corndog dari Sosis dan Tepung Ini Mekar Banget, Ekonomis tapi Omzet Menjanjikan!

Antrean Mengular, Ide Jualan Corndog dari Sosis dan Tepung Ini Mekar Banget, Ekonomis tapi Omzet Menjanjikan!

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

TERUNGKAP, Inilah 6 Fakta Menarik Im Sama yang Diungkap Oda Sensei di One Piece

TERUNGKAP, Inilah 6 Fakta Menarik Im Sama yang Diungkap Oda Sensei di One Piece

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Portal Majalengka

BISA PINJAM BUAT TAHUN BARUAN, Berikut 9 Pinjol Bunga Rendah dan Resmi OJK

BISA PINJAM BUAT TAHUN BARUAN, Berikut 9 Pinjol Bunga Rendah dan Resmi OJK

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Porprov Jabar 2022 Hari Ini Resmi Ditutup Mulai Pukul 14.00 WIB di Alun Alun Ciamis, Ini Susunan Acaranya

Porprov Jabar 2022 Hari Ini Resmi Ditutup Mulai Pukul 14.00 WIB di Alun Alun Ciamis, Ini Susunan Acaranya

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Cara Cek BLT, Pengalaman Jangan Salah Informasi, Kapan Bansos Tahap 2 Diterima oleh KPM, Apakah Desember?

Cara Cek BLT, Pengalaman Jangan Salah Informasi, Kapan Bansos Tahap 2 Diterima oleh KPM, Apakah Desember?

19 November 2022, 11:18 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Tayang Dan Harga Tiket Bioskop Film Sri Asih Di Yogyakarta Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022

Jadwal Tayang Dan Harga Tiket Bioskop Film Sri Asih Di Yogyakarta Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022

19 November 2022, 11:17 WIB

Media Pemalang

Ini Kata MUI tentang Mixue Halal atau Tidak dan Apakah sudah Memiliki Sertifikat Halal atau Belum

Ini Kata MUI tentang Mixue Halal atau Tidak dan Apakah sudah Memiliki Sertifikat Halal atau Belum

19 November 2022, 11:17 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Anak Muda Wajib Tahu! Penggunaan Headphone Terlalu Lama Bisa Picu Kehilangan Pendengaran, Begini Kata WHO

Anak Muda Wajib Tahu! Penggunaan Headphone Terlalu Lama Bisa Picu Kehilangan Pendengaran, Begini Kata WHO

19 November 2022, 11:17 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cemilan Unik Risol Isi Samyang, Ide Jualan Paling Ramai Pembeli Saking Enaknya, Modal Kecil Omzet Besar, Wow!

Cemilan Unik Risol Isi Samyang, Ide Jualan Paling Ramai Pembeli Saking Enaknya, Modal Kecil Omzet Besar, Wow!

19 November 2022, 11:16 WIB

Malang Terkini

Skuad Timnas Wales Pada Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: The Dragons Andalkan Gareth Bale di Lini Depan

Skuad Timnas Wales Pada Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: The Dragons Andalkan Gareth Bale di Lini Depan

19 November 2022, 11:16 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Sinopsis Reborn Rich Episode 2, Song Joong Ki Adaptasi dengan Identitas Baru, Bikin sang Kakek Melirik Padanya

Sinopsis Reborn Rich Episode 2, Song Joong Ki Adaptasi dengan Identitas Baru, Bikin sang Kakek Melirik Padanya

19 November 2022, 11:15 WIB

Depok

Tes IQ: Bisakah Anda Menemukan Ibu Peri di Ruangan Ini dalam 11 Detik?

Tes IQ: Bisakah Anda Menemukan Ibu Peri di Ruangan Ini dalam 11 Detik?

19 November 2022, 11:15 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kunci Jawaban Soal UAS PAS PAI Kelas 3 SD MI Semester 1 Pilihan Ganda Tahun Ajaran 2022-2023

Kunci Jawaban Soal UAS PAS PAI Kelas 3 SD MI Semester 1 Pilihan Ganda Tahun Ajaran 2022-2023

19 November 2022, 11:15 WIB

Potensi Badung

Jordi Amat dan Sandy Walsh SAH Jadi WNI, Begini Komposisi Lini Belakang Timnas Indonesia

Jordi Amat dan Sandy Walsh SAH Jadi WNI, Begini Komposisi Lini Belakang Timnas Indonesia

19 November 2022, 11:15 WIB

Media Magelang

Indosiar, ANTV, DLL Hilang Tidak Bisa Diakses? Munculkan Kembali Channel TV Pakai Cara Ini

Indosiar, ANTV, DLL Hilang Tidak Bisa Diakses? Munculkan Kembali Channel TV Pakai Cara Ini

19 November 2022, 11:15 WIB