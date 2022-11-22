Lirik Lagu New York - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New York

When I was just a young man

Stilled inside my teens

Stepped into your city streets

Stepped into a dream

America

Where all my heroes lay

The land of Miles and Elvis

Jerry Lee and Ray

And I came to love you New York

Your energy your honesty

City of a million dreams

You gave one up to me

New York

I walked into the Brooklyn Fox

That snowy Christmas Day

And Patty and the Blue Bells

Simply stole my heart away

She took me to Aretha Franklin

Showed me so much soul

And helped us join the party

With our English Rock and Roll

And I came to love you New York

Your energy your honesty every time

City of a million dreams

You gave one up to me

New York

Now I played so many times

Since nineteen sixty four

In cities all across the land

From shore to distant shore

And I loved the way the people

Always opened up their hearts

But I never will forget the things

The magic world I still embrace

The place I never could replace

That gave us such a start

And I've come to love you New York

Your energy your honesty every time

City of a million dreams

You gave one up to me

New York

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger