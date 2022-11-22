Lirik Lagu New York - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Zombies
Lirik Lagu New York

When I was just a young man
Stilled inside my teens
Stepped into your city streets
Stepped into a dream
America
Where all my heroes lay
The land of Miles and Elvis
Jerry Lee and Ray

And I came to love you New York
Your energy your honesty
City of a million dreams
You gave one up to me
New York

I walked into the Brooklyn Fox
That snowy Christmas Day
And Patty and the Blue Bells
Simply stole my heart away
She took me to Aretha Franklin
Showed me so much soul
And helped us join the party
With our English Rock and Roll

And I came to love you New York
Your energy your honesty every time
City of a million dreams
You gave one up to me
New York

Now I played so many times
Since nineteen sixty four
In cities all across the land
From shore to distant shore
And I loved the way the people
Always opened up their hearts
But I never will forget the things
The magic world I still embrace
The place I never could replace
That gave us such a start

And I've come to love you New York
Your energy your honesty every time
City of a million dreams
You gave one up to me
New York

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger

