Lirik Lagu Never Get Over You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Never Get Over You
Don't leave me now
Not after all this time
We can work it out
Now I know I'll never get over you
Seasons come and go
But this feeling never changes
I still love you so
Now I know I'll never get over you
It's alright if you want to spend some time alone
It's alright if the words won't come
I can wait till you're tired of living on your own
Now I know I'll never get over you
Every word you say
Every little thing you do
Takes my breath away
Now I know I'll never get over you
It's alright if you want to spend some time alone
It's alright if the words won't come
I can wait till you're tired of living on your own
Now I know I'll never get over you
Don't leave me now
Not after all this time
We can work it out
Now I know I'll never get over you
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Still Got That Hunger
