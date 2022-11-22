Lirik Lagu Never Get Over You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Never Get Over You

Don't leave me now

Not after all this time

We can work it out

Now I know I'll never get over you

Seasons come and go

But this feeling never changes

I still love you so

Now I know I'll never get over you

It's alright if you want to spend some time alone

It's alright if the words won't come

I can wait till you're tired of living on your own

Now I know I'll never get over you

Every word you say

Every little thing you do

Takes my breath away

Now I know I'll never get over you

It's alright if you want to spend some time alone

It's alright if the words won't come

I can wait till you're tired of living on your own

Now I know I'll never get over you

Don't leave me now

Not after all this time

We can work it out

Now I know I'll never get over you

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger