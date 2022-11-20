Lirik Lagu All The Way – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All The Way – Mocca
Every time I think about you
There's warmth inside my heart
To have you in my life is the greatest treasure
Hold my hand and stay together
Forever we explore
Let's go and find and seek for more adventures
Heaven on Earth
That's all I see
When I'm with you
When I stop and think about it
All those wonders that I've seen
Is when I'm with you
Only with you
This is all I ever wanted
And I won't take you for granted
I'm always with you
Beside you all the way
Every time when we're together
There's spark inside my eye
To have you in my life is truly precious
Hold me tight and don't let go
Now and forevermore
Let me cherish every moment
And write our story
Heaven on Earth
That's what I feel
When I'm with you
When I stop and think about it
All those wonders that I've seen
Is when I'm with you
Only with you
This is all I ever wanted
And I won't take you for granted
I'm always with you
Beside you all the way
Artikel Pilihan