Lirik Lagu All The Way – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All The Way – Mocca

Every time I think about you

There's warmth inside my heart

To have you in my life is the greatest treasure

Hold my hand and stay together

Forever we explore

Let's go and find and seek for more adventures

Heaven on Earth

That's all I see

When I'm with you

When I stop and think about it

All those wonders that I've seen

Is when I'm with you

Only with you

This is all I ever wanted

And I won't take you for granted

I'm always with you

Beside you all the way

Every time when we're together

There's spark inside my eye

To have you in my life is truly precious

Hold me tight and don't let go

Now and forevermore

Let me cherish every moment

And write our story

Heaven on Earth

That's what I feel

When I'm with you

When I stop and think about it

All those wonders that I've seen

Is when I'm with you

Only with you

This is all I ever wanted

And I won't take you for granted

I'm always with you

Beside you all the way