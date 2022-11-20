Lirik Lagu Rock With You – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rock With You – Michael Jackson
Girl, close your eyes
Let that rhythm get into you
Don't try to fight it
There ain't nothing that you can do
Relax your mind
Lay back and groove with mine
You gotta feel that heat
And we can ride the boogie
Share that beat of love
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Dance you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
We're gonna rock the night away (rock, right)
Out on the floor
There ain't nobody there but us
Girl, when you dance
There's a magic that must be love
Just take it slow
'Cause we got so far to go
When you feel that heat
And we're gonna ride the boogie
Share that beat of love
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Dance you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
We gon' rock the night away (rock, right)
And when the groove is dead and gone (yeah)
You know that love survives
So we can rock forever, on
I wanna rock with you
I wanna groove with you
Wanna rock (all night)
With you, girl (sunlight)
Rock with you, rock with you, yeah (all night)
Dance the night away (rock, right)
I wanna rock with you, yeah (all night)
Rock you into day (sunlight)
I wanna rock with you (all night)
Rock the night away (rock, right)
