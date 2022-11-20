Lirik Lagu Rock With You – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rock With You – Michael Jackson

Girl, close your eyes

Let that rhythm get into you

Don't try to fight it

There ain't nothing that you can do

Relax your mind

Lay back and groove with mine

You gotta feel that heat

And we can ride the boogie

Share that beat of love

I wanna rock with you (all night)

Dance you into day (sunlight)

I wanna rock with you (all night)

We're gonna rock the night away (rock, right)

Out on the floor

There ain't nobody there but us

Girl, when you dance

There's a magic that must be love

Just take it slow

'Cause we got so far to go

When you feel that heat

And we're gonna ride the boogie

Share that beat of love

I wanna rock with you (all night)

Dance you into day (sunlight)

I wanna rock with you (all night)

We gon' rock the night away (rock, right)

And when the groove is dead and gone (yeah)

You know that love survives

So we can rock forever, on

I wanna rock with you

I wanna groove with you

Wanna rock (all night)

With you, girl (sunlight)

Rock with you, rock with you, yeah (all night)

Dance the night away (rock, right)

I wanna rock with you, yeah (all night)

Rock you into day (sunlight)

I wanna rock with you (all night)

Rock the night away (rock, right)