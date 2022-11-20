Lirik Lagu All I Need - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Need - Radiohead
I'm the next act
Waiting in the wings
I'm an animal
Trapped in your hot car
I am all the days
That you choose to ignore
You are all I need
You're all I need
I'm in the middle of your picture
Lying in the reeds
I am a moth
Who just wants to share your light
I'm just an insect
Trying to get out of the night
I only stick with you
Because there are no others
You are all I need
You're all I need
I'm in the middle of your picture
Lying in the reeds
It's all wrong
It's all wrong
It's all wrong
It's all right
It's all right
It's all right
It's all wrong
It's all right
It's all wrong
It's all right
Credit
Artis: Radiohead
Album: In Rainbows
Dirilis: 2007
Pencipta lagu: Colin Charles Greenwood, Edward John O'brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood, Philip James Selway, dan Thomas Edward Yorke
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu All I Need
Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.
Pada tahun 2007, Radiohead merilis lagu yang berjudul All I Need. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single promosi pada 5 Januari 2009, dari album studio ketujuh mereka, In Rainbows pada tahun 2007.
Artikel Pilihan