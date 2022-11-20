Lirik Lagu All I Need - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Need - Radiohead

I'm the next act

Waiting in the wings

I'm an animal

Trapped in your hot car

I am all the days

That you choose to ignore

You are all I need

You're all I need

I'm in the middle of your picture

Lying in the reeds

I am a moth

Who just wants to share your light

I'm just an insect

Trying to get out of the night

I only stick with you

Because there are no others

You are all I need

You're all I need

I'm in the middle of your picture

Lying in the reeds

It's all wrong

It's all wrong

It's all wrong

It's all right

It's all right

It's all right

It's all wrong

It's all right

It's all wrong

It's all right

Credit

Artis: Radiohead

Album: In Rainbows

Dirilis: 2007

Pencipta lagu: Colin Charles Greenwood, Edward John O'brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood, Philip James Selway, dan Thomas Edward Yorke

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu All I Need

Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.

Pada tahun 2007, Radiohead merilis lagu yang berjudul All I Need. Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single promosi pada 5 Januari 2009, dari album studio ketujuh mereka, In Rainbows pada tahun 2007.