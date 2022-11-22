Lirik Moving On - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Moving On

I'm moving on like a ship sailing windblown

Who can say where the rainbow may be found

Take my chance and I'll sail to tomorrow

April moon can you tell me where I'm bound

I'm moving on from this place of confusion

It's goodbye to trouble I'm leaving behind

In my life no more grief and no sorrow

Won't allow the darkness my life to define

I won't cry for the past

For I've refound my freedom at last

I won't shy from the strife

What doesn't kill me will fill me with life

And I'm moving on to my dreams of tomorrow

Thrilled to be wherever my soul may be bound

Who can tell where the journey may lead me

Who can say where the rainbow may be found

I won't cry for the past

For I've refound my freedom at last

I won't shy from the strife

What doesn't kill me will fill me with life

And I'm moving on to my dreams of tomorrow

Thrilled to be wherever my soul may be bound

Who can tell where the journey may lead me

Who can say where the rainbow may be found

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger