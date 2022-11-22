Lirik Moving On - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Moving On
I'm moving on like a ship sailing windblown
Who can say where the rainbow may be found
Take my chance and I'll sail to tomorrow
April moon can you tell me where I'm bound
I'm moving on from this place of confusion
It's goodbye to trouble I'm leaving behind
In my life no more grief and no sorrow
Won't allow the darkness my life to define
I won't cry for the past
For I've refound my freedom at last
I won't shy from the strife
What doesn't kill me will fill me with life
And I'm moving on to my dreams of tomorrow
Thrilled to be wherever my soul may be bound
Who can tell where the journey may lead me
Who can say where the rainbow may be found
I won't cry for the past
For I've refound my freedom at last
I won't shy from the strife
What doesn't kill me will fill me with life
And I'm moving on to my dreams of tomorrow
Thrilled to be wherever my soul may be bound
Who can tell where the journey may lead me
Who can say where the rainbow may be found
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Still Got That Hunger
