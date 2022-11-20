Lirik Lagu They Don’t Care About Us – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

They Don’t Care About Us – Michael Jackson

All I want to say is that they don't really care about us

Don't worry what people say, we know the truth

All I want to say is that they don't really care about us

Enough is enough of this garbage

All I want to say is that they don't really care about us

Skin head, dead head

Everybody gone bad

Situation aggravation

Everybody, allegation

In the suite on the news

Everybody, dog food

Bang-bang, shock dead

Everybody's gone mad

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Beat me, hate me

You can never break me

Will me, thrill me

You can never kill me

Jew me, sue me

Everybody, do me

Kick me, kike me

Don't you black or white me

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Tell me what has become of my life

I have a wife and two children who love me

I'm a victim of police brutality, now (Mhhm)

I'm tired of bein' the victim of hate

Your rapin' me of my pride

Oh, for God's sake

I look to heaven to fulfill its prophecy...

Set me free

Skin head, dead head

Everybody, gone bad

Trepidation speculation

Everybody, allegation

In the suite on the news

Everybody, dog food

Black man, black mail

Throw the brother in jail

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us

Tell me what has become of my rights

Am I invisible 'cause you ignore me?

Your proclamation promised me free liberty, now

I'm tired of bein' the victim of shame

They're throwin' me in a class with a bad name

I can't believe this is the land from which I came

You know I really do hate to say it

The government don't wanna see

But it Roosevelt was livin', he wouldn't let this be, no, no