Lirik Lagu They Don’t Care About Us – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

They Don’t Care About Us – Michael Jackson
All I want to say is that they don't really care about us
Don't worry what people say, we know the truth
All I want to say is that they don't really care about us
Enough is enough of this garbage
All I want to say is that they don't really care about us
Skin head, dead head
Everybody gone bad
Situation aggravation
Everybody, allegation
In the suite on the news
Everybody, dog food
Bang-bang, shock dead
Everybody's gone mad
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Beat me, hate me
You can never break me
Will me, thrill me
You can never kill me
Jew me, sue me
Everybody, do me
Kick me, kike me
Don't you black or white me
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Tell me what has become of my life
I have a wife and two children who love me
I'm a victim of police brutality, now (Mhhm)
I'm tired of bein' the victim of hate
Your rapin' me of my pride
Oh, for God's sake
I look to heaven to fulfill its prophecy...
Set me free
Skin head, dead head
Everybody, gone bad
Trepidation speculation
Everybody, allegation
In the suite on the news
Everybody, dog food
Black man, black mail
Throw the brother in jail
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
All I wanna say is that they don't really care about us
Tell me what has become of my rights
Am I invisible 'cause you ignore me?
Your proclamation promised me free liberty, now
I'm tired of bein' the victim of shame
They're throwin' me in a class with a bad name
I can't believe this is the land from which I came
You know I really do hate to say it
The government don't wanna see
But it Roosevelt was livin', he wouldn't let this be, no, no
