Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay With Me - You Me At Six

You've got a lot to say for the one that walked away

I give, you take

It's the way it's always been

Oh, how do I know if I should stay or just go?

The bottom line is this way that I'll never know

Stay with me (stay with me, stay with me)

Stay with me, oh (a-whoa, a-whoa, a-whoa...)

You've got a lot to say for the one that pushed me away

I give, you take

Some things—they never change

Just change

Stay with me (stay with me, stay with me)

Stay with me

And now I know that I could be this way

And now I know that I could walk away

These things take time to grow

It's been said that time heals wounds

But no, I won't be controlled

And so the story goes

Stay with me (stay with me, stay with me)

Stay with me

And now I know that I could be this way

And now I know that I could walk away

