Lirik Lagu Stay With Me - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

You've got a lot to say for the one that walked away
I give, you take
It's the way it's always been
Oh, how do I know if I should stay or just go?
The bottom line is this way that I'll never know
Stay with me (stay with me, stay with me)
Stay with me, oh (a-whoa, a-whoa, a-whoa...)
You've got a lot to say for the one that pushed me away
I give, you take
Some things—they never change
Just change
Stay with me (stay with me, stay with me)
Stay with me
And now I know that I could be this way
And now I know that I could walk away
These things take time to grow
It's been said that time heals wounds
But no, I won't be controlled
And so the story goes
Stay with me (stay with me, stay with me)
Stay with me
And now I know that I could be this way
And now I know that I could walk away
