Lirik Lagu Changed Man - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Changed Man - Chris Brown

Daily I've been waitin', for the time to pass and let it fade in

but baby my patience, it's driving me crazy

makin' me fall a part.

What do you do, when the truth isn't quite enough ?

They lookin' at you, telling you,

we need to break it up.

You need the trust what you do, it's you and me love.

But imma make it up to you and show the world,

I'm a changed man.

Cause you mean that much to me,

And I dont wanna be done.

I'm doin that all that I can, and everybody hates Chris,

they can never understand.

So can we love,

Can we love,

Can we love,

Can we love,

Can we love,

Can we love,

Can we love again?

Girl I know I told you, baby this ain't over,

this ain't over, it ain't over.

I remember ya touch, God, I miss you so much,

Please believe me, baby I'm sorry.

And all of this money and thangs can never amount to every morning when I see your face.

What do you do, when the truth isn't quite enough ?

They lookin at you, telling you,

we need to break it up.

You need the trust what you do,

it's you and me love.

But Imma make it up to you, and show the world,

I'm a changed man.

Cause you mean that much to me, and

I dont wanna be done. (I don't wanna be done)

I'm doin that all that I can, and everybody hates Chris,(everybody..yeaa)

they can never understand.

So can we love,

Can we love,(can we love)

Can we love,(can we love)

Can we love, (can we love)

Can we love again?(ooh ohh ohh)