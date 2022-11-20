Lirik Lagu Forever - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya
One, two, three, four
Hey, hey, forever
Hey, hey, forever
It's you, and me
Movin' at the speed of light into eternity, yeah
Tonight, is the night
To join me in the middle of ecstasy
Feel the melody and the rhythm of the music around you, around you
I'ma take you there, I'ma take you there
So don't be scared, I'm right here, baby
We can go anywhere, go anywhere
But first, it's your chance, take my hand, come with me
It's like I waited my whole life
For this one night
It's gon' be me you and the dance floor
'Cause we only got one night
Double your pleasure
Double your fun
And dance forever ever ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever (forever)
Forever, ever, ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever on the dance floor
Feels like we're on another level
Feels like our love's intertwined
We can be two rebels
Breaking the rules, me and you, you and I
All you gotta do is watch me (watch me)
Look what I can do with my feet (my feet)
Baby, feel the beat inside
I'm driving, you can take the front seat (front seat)
Just need you to trust me (trust me)
Oh (girl), ah (girl), ah (girl)
It's like I've
It's like I waited my whole life
For this one night (one night)
It's gon' be me you and the dance floor (dance floor)
'Cause we only got one night (one night)
Double your pleasure
Double your fun
And dance forever ever ever
Forever, ever, ever (ever)
Forever, ever, ever (ever)
Forever (forever)
Forever, ever, ever (ever)
Forever, ever, ever (ever)
Forever, ever, ever (ever)
Forever on the dance floor
It's a long way down
We so high off the ground
Sendin' for an angel to bring me your heart
Girl, where did you come from?
Got me so undone
Gaze in your eyes got me sayin'
"What a beautiful lady"
No if, ands or maybes
I'm releasin' my heart
And it's feelin' amazing
There's no one else that matters
You love me
And I wont let you fall, girl (fall, girl)
Let you fall girl, oh
Oh, oh, yeah
Yeah, I won't let you fall
Let you fall
Let you fall
Oh, oh
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
It's like
It's like I waited my whole life (a whole life)
For this one night (one night)
It's gon' be me you and the dance floor (me you and the dance floor)
'Cause we only got one night
Double your pleasure
Double your fun
And dance forever ever ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever, ever, ever
Forever on the dance floor
