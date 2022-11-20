Lirik Lagu Forever - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

One, two, three, four

Hey, hey, forever

Hey, hey, forever

It's you, and me

Movin' at the speed of light into eternity, yeah

Tonight, is the night

To join me in the middle of ecstasy

Feel the melody and the rhythm of the music around you, around you

I'ma take you there, I'ma take you there

So don't be scared, I'm right here, baby

We can go anywhere, go anywhere

But first, it's your chance, take my hand, come with me

It's like I waited my whole life

For this one night

It's gon' be me you and the dance floor

'Cause we only got one night

Double your pleasure

Double your fun

And dance forever ever ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever (forever)

Forever, ever, ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever on the dance floor

Feels like we're on another level

Feels like our love's intertwined

We can be two rebels

Breaking the rules, me and you, you and I

All you gotta do is watch me (watch me)

Look what I can do with my feet (my feet)

Baby, feel the beat inside

I'm driving, you can take the front seat (front seat)

Just need you to trust me (trust me)

Oh (girl), ah (girl), ah (girl)

It's like I've

It's like I waited my whole life

For this one night (one night)

It's gon' be me you and the dance floor (dance floor)

'Cause we only got one night (one night)

Double your pleasure

Double your fun

And dance forever ever ever

Forever, ever, ever (ever)

Forever, ever, ever (ever)

Forever (forever)

Forever, ever, ever (ever)

Forever, ever, ever (ever)

Forever, ever, ever (ever)

Forever on the dance floor

It's a long way down

We so high off the ground

Sendin' for an angel to bring me your heart

Girl, where did you come from?

Got me so undone

Gaze in your eyes got me sayin'

"What a beautiful lady"

No if, ands or maybes

I'm releasin' my heart

And it's feelin' amazing

There's no one else that matters

You love me

And I wont let you fall, girl (fall, girl)

Let you fall girl, oh

Oh, oh, yeah

Yeah, I won't let you fall

Let you fall

Let you fall

Oh, oh

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

It's like

It's like I waited my whole life (a whole life)

For this one night (one night)

It's gon' be me you and the dance floor (me you and the dance floor)

'Cause we only got one night

Double your pleasure

Double your fun

And dance forever ever ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever, ever, ever

Forever on the dance floor