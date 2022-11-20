Lirik Lagu Beautiful Way - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love is a drug but it never comes with a warning
When the comedown comes you know you're gonna be in mourning
A push-and-pull courtship, yeah, it betrayed us
And now I need something else to fill the space up
Oh I read between the lines
Holding onto better times
I can't let it go, I can't let it go
I wanna take back what was mine
But only you can change your mind
I won't let it go, I won't let it go
So tell me what do you mean
When you say that we're not okay
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
So tell me what do you mean
When you say that we're not okay
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
Love is a drug but it never comes with a warning
And if you cut me out, you'll never hear my side of the story
Oh I read between the lines
Holding onto better times
I can't let it go, I can't let it go
I wanna take back what was mine
But only you can change your mind
I won't let it go, I won't let it go
So tell me what do you mean
When you say that we're not okay
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
So tell me what do you mean
When you say that we're not okay
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
Oh love, love
I won't let it go, I won't let it go
Oh love, love
I won't let it go, I won't let it go
So tell me what do you mean
When you say that we're not okay
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
So tell me what do you mean
When you say that we're not okay
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way
