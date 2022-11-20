Lirik Lagu Beautiful Way - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful Way - You Me At Six

Love is a drug but it never comes with a warning

When the comedown comes you know you're gonna be in mourning

A push-and-pull courtship, yeah, it betrayed us

And now I need something else to fill the space up

Oh I read between the lines

Holding onto better times

I can't let it go, I can't let it go

I wanna take back what was mine

But only you can change your mind

I won't let it go, I won't let it go

So tell me what do you mean

When you say that we're not okay

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

So tell me what do you mean

When you say that we're not okay

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

Love is a drug but it never comes with a warning

And if you cut me out, you'll never hear my side of the story

Oh I read between the lines

Holding onto better times

I can't let it go, I can't let it go

I wanna take back what was mine

But only you can change your mind

I won't let it go, I won't let it go

So tell me what do you mean

When you say that we're not okay

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

So tell me what do you mean

When you say that we're not okay

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

Oh love, love

I won't let it go, I won't let it go

Oh love, love

I won't let it go, I won't let it go

So tell me what do you mean

When you say that we're not okay

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

So tell me what do you mean

When you say that we're not okay

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way

We're fuck*d up in a beautiful way