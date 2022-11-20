Lirik Lagu Go Crazy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get me lit (oh, yeah)

(Oh, is that Kaniel again?)

Go crazy (oh, yeah)

It's the remix, remix, remix (oh)

Go crazy

Yeah, baby, I can put you on a (flight)

(Ayy, bring it, bring it back, bring it back, bring it back)

It's the remix, remix, remix

Durkio, take a Perkio and tell me you been hurt before

Stamp check got you livin' life but you ain't workin' though

Hermes said that way long, I'm the first to know

She ain't in control, she want a birth, can get a Birkin though

Go crazy through the trap and show me love now

Can't allow one hundred niggas wavin' her on Clubhouse

Off the '42 with my dog, I feel like Dugg now

I done sipped so much pints of red I think I'm blood now

I'm from the trenches fo' sho, fo' sho

You got my back? Let me know, me know

In Post Oaks, hold me close, me close

Rolls truck, hit the button just to close the door, yeah

Trips to your crib in the middle of the night

I know that you miss me 'cause I put it down right

Damn, babe, I can put you on a flight

You know that a nigga like me can change your life

Oh, baby

Everything you do is amazing

Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy

I got what you need

Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby

Everything you do is amazing

Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy (Big 'Latto)

I got what you need

Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby

I let him hit it once, he went brazy (brr)

Fucked around and left his old lady (haha)

Gucci and Prada me if you proud of me (ah)

Give me brain like psychology (ah)

Big 'Latto, he tryna hit the lottery (lotto)

Wrist and my necklace (ice)

I don't chill, Netflix (ice)

I ain't stuntin' no other nigga 'cause he got the best dick

And I got that wet shit (ooh)

He know not to test this (ah)

If I leave him, he'll be lookin' for me in his next bitch, uh

Throat baby, I go throat crazy (mm)

He put me in that Corvette, that's why these hoes hate me (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, yeah)

Fuck they opinion 'cause we grown (uh)

Turn a one-night-stand into a happy home (haha)

On God

Trips to your crib in the middle of the night

I know that you miss me 'cause I put it down right

Damn, babe, I can put you on a flight

You know that a nigga like me can change your life

Oh, baby

Everything you do is amazing

Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy (I got what you need)

I got what you need

Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby

I cheat on you, you cheat on me, you ain't loyal

They think you shy but you a freak, that's why I spoil you

I could've hit it for the free, Christian Dior you

No sweepin' you off of your feet in the space shuttle

I come through, we go swimmin' in the middle of the night

We trendin' worldwide 'cause baby, we on fire

Had a threesome with a Muslim and a Christian

I swapped out religions, felt like Jesus Christ when I did it

Have you ever went skinny dippin' on a flight?

PJ came with a bag full of ice, oh, baby

I could change every life

Solitary's whiter than rice, goin' crazy

I could have whispered to this bitch on this remix

She just came out her twat, I can see it

Like the pussy the enemy, every time gotta kill it

Chandelier baguettes, look like we fuckin' in the mirror

Break your back, Kelly got you flyer than a kite

Richest nigga she fucked, made her a virgin twice

Don't block none of these goofies, just curve these guys

Reminisce 'bout what you had when you see what I got

You amazing when it come down to showin' you mine

You my favorite girl and God, I wanna know why

I done changed wardrobes, I had to change your style

I'ma change your life, girl, tell me it's about time