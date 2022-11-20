Lirik Lagu Go Crazy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya
Get me lit (oh, yeah)
(Oh, is that Kaniel again?)
Go crazy (oh, yeah)
It's the remix, remix, remix (oh)
Go crazy
Yeah, baby, I can put you on a (flight)
(Ayy, bring it, bring it back, bring it back, bring it back)
It's the remix, remix, remix
Durkio, take a Perkio and tell me you been hurt before
Stamp check got you livin' life but you ain't workin' though
Hermes said that way long, I'm the first to know
She ain't in control, she want a birth, can get a Birkin though
Go crazy through the trap and show me love now
Can't allow one hundred niggas wavin' her on Clubhouse
Off the '42 with my dog, I feel like Dugg now
I done sipped so much pints of red I think I'm blood now
I'm from the trenches fo' sho, fo' sho
You got my back? Let me know, me know
In Post Oaks, hold me close, me close
Rolls truck, hit the button just to close the door, yeah
Trips to your crib in the middle of the night
I know that you miss me 'cause I put it down right
Damn, babe, I can put you on a flight
You know that a nigga like me can change your life
Oh, baby
Everything you do is amazing
Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy
I got what you need
Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby
Everything you do is amazing
Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy (Big 'Latto)
I got what you need
Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby
I let him hit it once, he went brazy (brr)
Fucked around and left his old lady (haha)
Gucci and Prada me if you proud of me (ah)
Give me brain like psychology (ah)
Big 'Latto, he tryna hit the lottery (lotto)
Wrist and my necklace (ice)
I don't chill, Netflix (ice)
I ain't stuntin' no other nigga 'cause he got the best dick
And I got that wet shit (ooh)
He know not to test this (ah)
If I leave him, he'll be lookin' for me in his next bitch, uh
Throat baby, I go throat crazy (mm)
He put me in that Corvette, that's why these hoes hate me (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, yeah)
Fuck they opinion 'cause we grown (uh)
Turn a one-night-stand into a happy home (haha)
On God
Trips to your crib in the middle of the night
I know that you miss me 'cause I put it down right
Damn, babe, I can put you on a flight
You know that a nigga like me can change your life
Oh, baby
Everything you do is amazing
Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy (I got what you need)
I got what you need
Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby
I cheat on you, you cheat on me, you ain't loyal
They think you shy but you a freak, that's why I spoil you
I could've hit it for the free, Christian Dior you
No sweepin' you off of your feet in the space shuttle
I come through, we go swimmin' in the middle of the night
We trendin' worldwide 'cause baby, we on fire
Had a threesome with a Muslim and a Christian
I swapped out religions, felt like Jesus Christ when I did it
Have you ever went skinny dippin' on a flight?
PJ came with a bag full of ice, oh, baby
I could change every life
Solitary's whiter than rice, goin' crazy
I could have whispered to this bitch on this remix
She just came out her twat, I can see it
Like the pussy the enemy, every time gotta kill it
Chandelier baguettes, look like we fuckin' in the mirror
Break your back, Kelly got you flyer than a kite
Richest nigga she fucked, made her a virgin twice
Don't block none of these goofies, just curve these guys
Reminisce 'bout what you had when you see what I got
You amazing when it come down to showin' you mine
You my favorite girl and God, I wanna know why
I done changed wardrobes, I had to change your style
I'ma change your life, girl, tell me it's about time
