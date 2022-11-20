Lirik Lagu Go Crazy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 November 2022, 01:19 WIB
Chris Brown.
Chris Brown. /YouTube/Chris Brown

Lirik Lagu Go Crazy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get me lit (oh, yeah)
(Oh, is that Kaniel again?)
Go crazy (oh, yeah)
It's the remix, remix, remix (oh)
Go crazy
Yeah, baby, I can put you on a (flight)
(Ayy, bring it, bring it back, bring it back, bring it back)
It's the remix, remix, remix

Durkio, take a Perkio and tell me you been hurt before
Stamp check got you livin' life but you ain't workin' though
Hermes said that way long, I'm the first to know
She ain't in control, she want a birth, can get a Birkin though
Go crazy through the trap and show me love now
Can't allow one hundred niggas wavin' her on Clubhouse
Off the '42 with my dog, I feel like Dugg now
I done sipped so much pints of red I think I'm blood now
I'm from the trenches fo' sho, fo' sho
You got my back? Let me know, me know
In Post Oaks, hold me close, me close
Rolls truck, hit the button just to close the door, yeah

Trips to your crib in the middle of the night
I know that you miss me 'cause I put it down right
Damn, babe, I can put you on a flight
You know that a nigga like me can change your life

Oh, baby
Everything you do is amazing
Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy
I got what you need
Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby
Everything you do is amazing
Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy (Big 'Latto)
I got what you need
Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby

I let him hit it once, he went brazy (brr)
Fucked around and left his old lady (haha)
Gucci and Prada me if you proud of me (ah)
Give me brain like psychology (ah)
Big 'Latto, he tryna hit the lottery (lotto)
Wrist and my necklace (ice)
I don't chill, Netflix (ice)
I ain't stuntin' no other nigga 'cause he got the best dick
And I got that wet shit (ooh)
He know not to test this (ah)
If I leave him, he'll be lookin' for me in his next bitch, uh
Throat baby, I go throat crazy (mm)
He put me in that Corvette, that's why these hoes hate me (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt, yeah)
Fuck they opinion 'cause we grown (uh)
Turn a one-night-stand into a happy home (haha)
On God

Trips to your crib in the middle of the night
I know that you miss me 'cause I put it down right
Damn, babe, I can put you on a flight
You know that a nigga like me can change your life

Oh, baby
Everything you do is amazing
Ain't nobody watchin', go crazy (I got what you need)
I got what you need
Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby

I cheat on you, you cheat on me, you ain't loyal
They think you shy but you a freak, that's why I spoil you
I could've hit it for the free, Christian Dior you
No sweepin' you off of your feet in the space shuttle
I come through, we go swimmin' in the middle of the night
We trendin' worldwide 'cause baby, we on fire
Had a threesome with a Muslim and a Christian
I swapped out religions, felt like Jesus Christ when I did it
Have you ever went skinny dippin' on a flight?
PJ came with a bag full of ice, oh, baby
I could change every life
Solitary's whiter than rice, goin' crazy
I could have whispered to this bitch on this remix
She just came out her twat, I can see it
Like the pussy the enemy, every time gotta kill it
Chandelier baguettes, look like we fuckin' in the mirror
Break your back, Kelly got you flyer than a kite
Richest nigga she fucked, made her a virgin twice
Don't block none of these goofies, just curve these guys
Reminisce 'bout what you had when you see what I got
You amazing when it come down to showin' you mine
You my favorite girl and God, I wanna know why
I done changed wardrobes, I had to change your style
I'ma change your life, girl, tell me it's about time

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
2

Sinopsis Serial Drama 1899, Imigran Gelap yang Bertemu dengan Penumpang Misterius
3

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
4

Pangandaran Boyong 29 Medali di Porprov XIV Jabar 2022, Berikut Hasil Perolehannya
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Pertama: Jam Tayang dan Channel Nonton Streaming
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Siapa Sophie Corcoran yang Hina Batik Indonesia di G20? Dibahas Kementerian PUPR hingga Ikut Pemilu Inggris
8

Paspampres 'Dirujak' Usai Kecolongan Saat Kawal Presiden di Bali, Netizen: yang Depan Fashion Show?
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Deddy Corbuzier Masih Dihujat Usai Konflik dengan Meyden: Gue Pikir Temen Kenal Lama Boleh Ceng-cengan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Klik Bondowoso

khazanah Islam : Lupa Rakaat Sholat? Ini 2 Cara Sujud Sahwi yang Benar, Tata Cara, dan Bacaannya

khazanah Islam : Lupa Rakaat Sholat? Ini 2 Cara Sujud Sahwi yang Benar, Tata Cara, dan Bacaannya

20 November 2022, 02:07 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Wonosobo, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 02:06 WIB

Cilacap Update

Gempa M 5.3 Guncang Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Pukul 01:28 WIB, Info BMKG

Gempa M 5.3 Guncang Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Pukul 01:28 WIB, Info BMKG

20 November 2022, 02:06 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Dimana Gempa Hari Ini 20 November 2022?

Dimana Gempa Hari Ini 20 November 2022?

20 November 2022, 02:03 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 02:03 WIB

Kendalku

INFO BMKG Pusat Gempa Malam Ini Terjadi Gempa di Pangandaran 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

INFO BMKG Pusat Gempa Malam Ini Terjadi Gempa di Pangandaran 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Khazanah Islam: Ini 10 Hal yang Mencerminkan Sifat Wanita Muslimah

Khazanah Islam: Ini 10 Hal yang Mencerminkan Sifat Wanita Muslimah

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 2 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 2 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Kisah Nyata Spesial, Pintu Berkah, Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Kisah Nyata Spesial, Pintu Berkah, Panggilan

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 20 November 2022, Hujan Intensitas Sedang Pagi Hari Termasuk Makassar

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 20 November 2022, Hujan Intensitas Sedang Pagi Hari Termasuk Makassar

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:59 WIB

Zona Priangan

Eric Dier Mengaku Kecewa Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Diwarnai dengan Kontroversi

Eric Dier Mengaku Kecewa Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Diwarnai dengan Kontroversi

20 November 2022, 01:58 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:55 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Gempa Bumi 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran

Gempa Bumi 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Baik Dibaca Sebelum Tidur, Berikut Bacaan Surah Al-Mulk Ayat 21-30 Beserta Artinya

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Baik Dibaca Sebelum Tidur, Berikut Bacaan Surah Al-Mulk Ayat 21-30 Beserta Artinya

20 November 2022, 01:53 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Gempa M5,3 Guncang Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya, BMKG: Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

Gempa M5,3 Guncang Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya, BMKG: Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

20 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Kendalku

Gempa 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Ini Penjelasan BMKG

Gempa 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Ini Penjelasan BMKG

20 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:51 WIB

Kendalku

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Info BMKG

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Info BMKG

20 November 2022, 01:46 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat,Berjudul Keutamaan Memiliki Nikmat Iman

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat,Berjudul Keutamaan Memiliki Nikmat Iman

20 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Kendalku

GEMPA Bumi Terkini Guncang Pangandaran Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

GEMPA Bumi Terkini Guncang Pangandaran Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

20 November 2022, 01:41 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat ! Tema: Kezaliman, Penuh Semangat dan Tegas

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat ! Tema: Kezaliman, Penuh Semangat dan Tegas

20 November 2022, 01:38 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:33 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Tanda Dosa Dihapus dan Tidak Dibacakan di Hari Hisab

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Tanda Dosa Dihapus dan Tidak Dibacakan di Hari Hisab

20 November 2022, 01:31 WIB