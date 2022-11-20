Lirik Lagu Heat - Chris Brown feat Gunna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heat - Chris Brown feat Gunna

(Buddah Bless this beat)

You likin' what you see

Everythin' designer, that's on me, uh

That's water when I walk (when I walk)

Looking like you, just tryna fuck, yeah (tryna fuck, yeah)

This drip got you in heat

Just jump in, baby girl, hop on this dick, yeah

You know that I'ma beat (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

All this drip got your ass in heat, yeah oh

Those eyes don't tell no lie, no

Girl I know that you ready

Girl I'm not gonna let you down (down, down)

I ain't gon' keep you waitin' up

If you throw it, it's gon' get knocked up (knocked up)

You playin' hide and seek, I'ma find you (I'ma find you)

Baby, hold on tight when you ride me (ride me)

You know I like to eat, give me options

If you throw it, it's gon' get knocked up (knocked up)

I wanna get equal

All that ass for my people

Baby, we gon' keep it simple

I need all that love on me (yeah, yeah, yeah)

You likin' what you see (yeah)

Everythin' designer, that's on me (oh yeah), uh

That's water when I walk (walk)

Looking like you, just tryna fuck (just tryna fuck), yeah

This drip got you in heat (oh yeah)

Just jump in, baby girl, hop on this dick, yeah (oh yeah)

You know that I'ma beat (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

All this drip got your ass in heat, yeah (ooh)

This drip got you in heat (this drip got you in heat)

Super wet, her juice is runnin' down her knee, uh-uh

No stylist, in the Celine (no stylist)

Got you flodgin' with a icy Patek Philippe (oh-oh)

Pretty pies inside the mansion by the beach (beach)

Pretty prints all on yo' bathing suit

Your style is so unique (your style is so unique)

Fifty bands inside your room

Designer garments for the week (week)

And that's all on me, I swear, that's all on me (it's all on me)

You actin' like you really want it, you gon' get it

Plus, I'll fuck you good, I got you (got you)

In you feelings (feelings)

Birki' bags and Goyard puouches (pouches)

Got you drippin' (drippin')

Calculus and more accountants (more accountants)

Countin' digits (digits), cherishin' these riches