Lirik Lagu Can't Go Further - Yotari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Go Further - Yotari

Can’t find any reason to not let go of your hands

Of your hands

Now while i hate you, hurts me to say

Go away and im okay

I let my self to be a decision maker for my own life

My whole life

I don’t need all your interruption

Or conclusion of values I have today

ouo..

When brokenhearted is way better than stay with you

Heart can’t go further this where I will stop loving you

We were so we were so we were so beautiful

No longer beautiful you’ve lost it all,

I’ve lost it all, we’ve lost it all

Can’t find any purpose to stay and survive

Overhanging, I should leave

They say we’ll never know how strong we are

Until we try

I let my self to be a decision maker for my own life

My whole life

I don’t need you anymore

I’ll spread my wings and fly away, fly away

Cause when brokenhearted is way better than stay with you

Heart can’t go further this where I will stop loving you

We were so we were so we were so beautiful

No longer beautiful you’ve lost it all,

I’ve lost it all, we’ve lost it all

Credit

Title: Can't Go Further

Artist: Yotari

Album: Apa Kabarmu?

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: Pop