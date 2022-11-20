Lirik Lagu Can't Go Further - Yotari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Go Further - Yotari
Can’t find any reason to not let go of your hands
Of your hands
Now while i hate you, hurts me to say
Go away and im okay
I let my self to be a decision maker for my own life
My whole life
I don’t need all your interruption
Or conclusion of values I have today
ouo..
When brokenhearted is way better than stay with you
Heart can’t go further this where I will stop loving you
We were so we were so we were so beautiful
No longer beautiful you’ve lost it all,
I’ve lost it all, we’ve lost it all
Can’t find any purpose to stay and survive
Overhanging, I should leave
They say we’ll never know how strong we are
Until we try
I let my self to be a decision maker for my own life
My whole life
I don’t need you anymore
I’ll spread my wings and fly away, fly away
Cause when brokenhearted is way better than stay with you
Heart can’t go further this where I will stop loving you
We were so we were so we were so beautiful
No longer beautiful you’ve lost it all,
I’ve lost it all, we’ve lost it all
Credit
Title: Can't Go Further
Artist: Yotari
Album: Apa Kabarmu?
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Pop
Artikel Pilihan