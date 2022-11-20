Lirik Lagu Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain
She want that lovey-dovey
That kiss-kiss, kiss-kiss
In her mind she fantasize
'Bout getting wit me
They hating on me
They wanna diss this, kiss-kiss
'Cause she mine and so fine
And thick as can be
She want that lovey-dovey
That kiss-kiss, kiss-kiss
In her mind she fantasize
'Bout getting wit me
They hating on me
They wanna diss this, kiss-kiss
'Cause she mine and so fine
And thick as can be
I'm a country boy from Tappahannock
Va is where I reside so shawty understand it
And I know I just turn eighteen
And I get a little mannish
And you see this bandanna hanging
That means I'm like a bandit (like a bandit, bandit)
I got paper girl
The Lamborghini
With the spider seats
You never seen it
So get it shawty
We parking lot pimping in my donk
And I know what you want
She want that lovey-dovey
That kiss-kiss, kiss-kiss
In her mind she fantasize
'Bout getting wit me
They hating on me
They wanna diss this, kiss-kiss
'Cause she mine and so fine
And thick as can be
She want that lovey-dovey
That kiss-kiss, kiss-kiss
In her mind she fantasize
'Bout getting wit me
They hating on me
They wanna diss this, kiss-kiss
'Cause she mine and so fine
And thick as can be
I'm the epitome of this demonstration
I got the remedy you feeling me
So why is you hating?
And my anatomy is bird like
Yeah you heard right
Girl I'm the king so that means I'm fly
If you wit it girl
Get it poppin'
Roll wit me
Ain't no stopping
So get it shawty
We parking lot pimping in my donk
I know want you want
Artikel Pilihan