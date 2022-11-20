Lirik Lagu Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiss Kiss - Chris Brown feat T-Pain

She want that lovey-dovey

That kiss-kiss, kiss-kiss

In her mind she fantasize

'Bout getting wit me

They hating on me

They wanna diss this, kiss-kiss

'Cause she mine and so fine

And thick as can be

I'm a country boy from Tappahannock

Va is where I reside so shawty understand it

And I know I just turn eighteen

And I get a little mannish

And you see this bandanna hanging

That means I'm like a bandit (like a bandit, bandit)

I got paper girl

The Lamborghini

With the spider seats

You never seen it

So get it shawty

We parking lot pimping in my donk

And I know what you want



I'm the epitome of this demonstration

I got the remedy you feeling me

So why is you hating?

And my anatomy is bird like

Yeah you heard right

Girl I'm the king so that means I'm fly



If you wit it girl

Get it poppin'

Roll wit me

Ain't no stopping

So get it shawty

We parking lot pimping in my donk

I know want you want