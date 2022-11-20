Lirik Lagu Liquor - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Liquor - Chris Brown

There's something in this liquor

The air is gettin' thicker

I can't help but to stare at you

Oh yeah, girl what did you do?

Tell me

What did you slip up in my cup, girl?

'Cause I want you

Oh yeah

I had a little bit too much girl

So come over here

There's something in this liquor, oh yeah

The air is getting thicker, (oh)

All I want is you (you)

All I want is you

There's something in this liquor girl

I'm looking at your figure woah

I just wanna see you strip right now

Baby let me help you work it out, oh

Girl you look so good

I just want to get right to it, oh

I could beat it up like-like a real nigga should

Baby when we do it, woah

There's something in this liquor (oh yeah)

The air is getting thicker (oh)

All I want is you (you)

All I want is you (you)

All I wanna do is drink and fuck

Drink, drink and fuck (all I wanna do is)

Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck (all I want is you)

Drink and fuck

Drink, drink and fuck (all I wanna do is)

Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck

There's something in this liquor

There's something in this liquor girl

The air is getting thicker (the air is getting thicker)

I can't help but to stare at you (ooh woah)

Oh yeah, girl what did you do? (Oh woah)

What did you slip up in my cup girl?

'Cause I really want you

I had a little bit too much girl

So come over here, woah

All I wanna do is drink and fuck

Drink, drink and fuck

Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck

Drink and fuck

Drink, drink and fuck (all I wanna is you)

Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck