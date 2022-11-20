Lirik Lagu Liquor - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Liquor - Chris Brown
There's something in this liquor
The air is gettin' thicker
I can't help but to stare at you
Oh yeah, girl what did you do?
Tell me
What did you slip up in my cup, girl?
'Cause I want you
Oh yeah
I had a little bit too much girl
So come over here
There's something in this liquor, oh yeah
The air is getting thicker, (oh)
All I want is you (you)
All I want is you
There's something in this liquor girl
I'm looking at your figure woah
I just wanna see you strip right now
Baby let me help you work it out, oh
Girl you look so good
I just want to get right to it, oh
I could beat it up like-like a real nigga should
Baby when we do it, woah
There's something in this liquor (oh yeah)
The air is getting thicker (oh)
All I want is you (you)
All I want is you (you)
All I wanna do is drink and fuck
Drink, drink and fuck (all I wanna do is)
Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck (all I want is you)
Drink and fuck
Drink, drink and fuck (all I wanna do is)
Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck
There's something in this liquor
There's something in this liquor girl
The air is getting thicker (the air is getting thicker)
I can't help but to stare at you (ooh woah)
Oh yeah, girl what did you do? (Oh woah)
What did you slip up in my cup girl?
'Cause I really want you
I had a little bit too much girl
So come over here, woah
All I wanna do is drink and fuck
Drink, drink and fuck
Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck
Drink and fuck
Drink, drink and fuck (all I wanna is you)
Drink and fuck, and fuck, and fuck
