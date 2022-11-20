Lirik Lagu Buddy Zeus – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buddy Zeus – Mocca

I try to find that old blue leash

Here you are but please don't bark

Running, playing in the park

Tryin' to find your favorite spot

Go fetch that stick my furry friend

Or catch that Frisbee in the wind

I bounce the ball, you start to roll

But then you suddenly stop

Oh God, you poo, but what can I do?

I hope no one sees that thing you do

Oh, please don't pee, you embarrass me

I hope no one sees that thing you do

My dear Buddy, it's time for a bath

Don't you dare to run away

The suds are up, come on get up

I've got a date please hurry up

Here he comes the guy next door

And he's the one that I adore

And then he smiles, I start to blush

But then you suddenly stop

Oh God, you poo, but what can I do?

I hope no one sees that thing you do

Oh, please don't pee, you embarrass me

I hope no one sees that thing you do