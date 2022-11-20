Lirik Lagu Buddy Zeus – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

I try to find that old blue leash
Here you are but please don't bark
Running, playing in the park
Tryin' to find your favorite spot
Go fetch that stick my furry friend
Or catch that Frisbee in the wind
I bounce the ball, you start to roll
But then you suddenly stop
Oh God, you poo, but what can I do?
I hope no one sees that thing you do
Oh, please don't pee, you embarrass me
I hope no one sees that thing you do
My dear Buddy, it's time for a bath
Don't you dare to run away
The suds are up, come on get up
I've got a date please hurry up
Here he comes the guy next door
And he's the one that I adore
And then he smiles, I start to blush
But then you suddenly stop
Oh God, you poo, but what can I do?
I hope no one sees that thing you do
Oh, please don't pee, you embarrass me
I hope no one sees that thing you do
