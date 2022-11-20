Lirik Lagu Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead

Her green plastic watering can

For her fake Chinese rubber plant

In the fake plastic earth

That she bought from a rubber man

In a town full of rubber plans

To get rid of itself

It wears her out

It wears her out

It wears her out

It wears her out

She lives with a broken man

A cracked polystyrene man

Who just crumbles and burns

He used to do surgery

For girls in the eighties

But gravity always wins

And it wears him out

It wears him out

It wears him out

It wears

She looks like the real thing

She tastes like the real thing

My fake plastic love

But I can't help the feeling

I could blow through the ceiling

If I just turn and run