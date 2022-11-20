Lirik Lagu No Surprises - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Surprises - Radiohead
A heart that's full up like a landfill
A job that slowly kills you
Bruises that won't heal
You look so tired, unhappy
Bring down the government
They don't, they don't speak for us
I'll take a quiet life
A handshake of carbon monoxide
And no alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
Silent, silent
This is my final fit
My final bellyache
With no alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises, please
Such a pretty house
And such a pretty garden
No alarms and no surprises (get me out of here)
No alarms and no surprises (get me out of here)
No alarms and no surprises, please (get me out of here)
Credit
Artis: Radiohead
Album: OK Computer
Dirilis: 1997
Pencipta lagu: Colin Charles Greenwood, Edward John O'Brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood, Philip James Selway, dan Thomas Edward Yorke
Genre: Dream pop, Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu No Surprises
Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.
