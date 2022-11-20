Lirik Lagu No Surprises - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Surprises - Radiohead

A heart that's full up like a landfill

A job that slowly kills you

Bruises that won't heal

You look so tired, unhappy

Bring down the government

They don't, they don't speak for us

I'll take a quiet life

A handshake of carbon monoxide

And no alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

Silent, silent

This is my final fit

My final bellyache

With no alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises, please

Such a pretty house

And such a pretty garden

No alarms and no surprises (get me out of here)

No alarms and no surprises (get me out of here)

No alarms and no surprises, please (get me out of here)

Credit

Artis: Radiohead

Album: OK Computer

Dirilis: 1997

Pencipta lagu: Colin Charles Greenwood, Edward John O'Brien, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood, Philip James Selway, dan Thomas Edward Yorke

Genre: Dream pop, Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu No Surprises

Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.