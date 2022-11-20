Lirik Lagu Bassgod - Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba, Sihk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bassgod - Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba, Sihk

Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow

Bass all the way and turn that thing low

Oh my God, oh my God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow

Bass all the way and turn that thing low

Oh my God, oh my God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Holy bassgod

Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow

Bass all the way and turn that thing low

Oh my God, oh my God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow

Bass all the way and turn that thing low

Oh my God, oh my God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow

Bass all the way and turn that thing low

Oh my God, oh my God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God

Bass God, bass God, bass God, bass God

Bass God, bass God, bass God, bass God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Holy bassgod

Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow

Bass all the way and turn that thing low

Oh my God, oh my God

Break my neck for the holy bassgod

Credit

Title: Bassgod (feat. Ramengvrl)

Artist: Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba, & Sihk

Album: The Holy Bassgod

Dirilis: 2021