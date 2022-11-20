Lirik Lagu Bassgod - Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba, Sihk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bassgod - Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba, Sihk
Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow
Bass all the way and turn that thing low
Oh my God, oh my God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow
Bass all the way and turn that thing low
Oh my God, oh my God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Holy bassgod
Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow
Bass all the way and turn that thing low
Oh my God, oh my God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow
Bass all the way and turn that thing low
Oh my God, oh my God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow
Bass all the way and turn that thing low
Oh my God, oh my God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass, bass, bass, bass, bass, bass God
Bass God, bass God, bass God, bass God
Bass God, bass God, bass God, bass God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Holy bassgod
Oh, my kick real loud and my beat real slow
Bass all the way and turn that thing low
Oh my God, oh my God
Break my neck for the holy bassgod
Credit
Title: Bassgod (feat. Ramengvrl)
Artist: Yellow Claw, Juyen Sebulba, & Sihk
Album: The Holy Bassgod
Dirilis: 2021
