Lirik Lagu The Takedown - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

I feel things changing when I move
(It's a distance, it's a difference)
I'll cross this planet without you
(And you might call this a downfall)
It's one long night that I'm passing through
(It's a dark one, what have I done?)
It's one long night
Don't turn your back on me now
You can't do this
Don't say you can live without
You can't do this alone
How did I end up like this
The lonely one
Your greatest takedown?
You take me down
Left last night with a long goodbye
(With some red wine through a phone line)
I told you thoughts that multiply
(That I don't know how to let go)
We've been here many times before
(I am empty when you leave me)
What's one more?
Don't turn your back on me now
You can't do this
Don't say you can live without
You can't do this alone
How did I end up like this
The broken one
Your greatest takedown?
You take me down
You take me down
I won't get by
I won't heal in time
I won't get by
Don't turn your back on me now
You can't do this
Don't say you can live without
You can't do this alone
How did I end up like this
The chosen one
Your greatest takedown?
You take me down
