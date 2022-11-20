Lirik Lagu The Takedown - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Takedown – Yellowcard

I feel things changing when I move

(It's a distance, it's a difference)

I'll cross this planet without you

(And you might call this a downfall)

It's one long night that I'm passing through

(It's a dark one, what have I done?)

It's one long night

Don't turn your back on me now

You can't do this

Don't say you can live without

You can't do this alone

How did I end up like this

The lonely one

Your greatest takedown?

You take me down

Left last night with a long goodbye

(With some red wine through a phone line)

I told you thoughts that multiply

(That I don't know how to let go)

We've been here many times before

(I am empty when you leave me)

What's one more?

Don't turn your back on me now

You can't do this

Don't say you can live without

You can't do this alone

How did I end up like this

The broken one

Your greatest takedown?

You take me down

You take me down

I won't get by

I won't heal in time

I won't get by

Don't turn your back on me now

You can't do this

Don't say you can live without

You can't do this alone

How did I end up like this

The chosen one

Your greatest takedown?

You take me down

