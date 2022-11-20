Lirik Lagu Putty (In Your Hands) - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Putty (In Your Hands) - The Yardbirds

You say hop and I'll hop

You say stop and I'll stop

You say come and I come

Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay

I'm just like putty

Putty in your hands ah-ah

Well ah-ah

With one wave of your hand

I'm your slave to command

But I'm glad it's OK

Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay

I'm just like putty

Putty in your hands ah-ah

Well ah-ah

You can stretch me until I'm ten feet tall

Or cut me down to the size of a rubber ball

You can use me, abuse me, but never remove me

Without your love I ain't nothing at all

Oh well ah

They say I'm a fool

'Cause you treat me so cruel

But I'll go on this way

Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay

I'm just like putty

Putty in your hands ah-ah

Oh ah-ah

You can stretch me until I'm ten feet tall

Or cut me down to the size of a rubber ball

You can use me, abuse me, but never refuse me

Without your love I ain't nothing at all

Oh well ah

They say I'm a fool

'Cause you treat me so cruel

But I'll go on this way,

Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay

I'm just like putty

Putty in your hands ah-ah

Well ah-ah

I'm just like putty,

Putty in your hands ah-ah

Well ah-ah

I'm just like putty,

Putty in your hands ah-ah

Well ah-ah

