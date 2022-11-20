Lirik Lagu Putty (In Your Hands) - The Yardbirds dan Fakta di Baliknya

Putty (In Your Hands) - The Yardbirds
You say hop and I'll hop
You say stop and I'll stop
You say come and I come
Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay
I'm just like putty
Putty in your hands ah-ah
Well ah-ah
With one wave of your hand
I'm your slave to command
But I'm glad it's OK
Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay
I'm just like putty
Putty in your hands ah-ah
Well ah-ah
You can stretch me until I'm ten feet tall
Or cut me down to the size of a rubber ball
You can use me, abuse me, but never remove me
Without your love I ain't nothing at all
Oh well ah
They say I'm a fool
'Cause you treat me so cruel
But I'll go on this way
Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay
I'm just like putty
Putty in your hands ah-ah
Oh ah-ah
You can stretch me until I'm ten feet tall
Or cut me down to the size of a rubber ball
You can use me, abuse me, but never refuse me
Without your love I ain't nothing at all
Oh well ah
They say I'm a fool
'Cause you treat me so cruel
But I'll go on this way,
Oh anything you say I'm like a hunk of clay
I'm just like putty
Putty in your hands ah-ah
Well ah-ah
I'm just like putty,
Putty in your hands ah-ah
Well ah-ah
I'm just like putty,
Putty in your hands ah-ah
Well ah-ah
