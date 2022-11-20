Lirik Lagu Loyal - Chris Brown feat Tyga, Lil Wayne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Loyal - Chris Brown feat Tyga, Lil Wayne

Young Mula, baby

I woke up all last night

I know this hoes ain't right

But you was blowin' up her phone last night

But she ain't have a ringer nor her ring on last night ooh

Nigga, that's that nerve

Why give a bitch your heart? when she rather have a purse

Why give a bitch your inch? when she rather have nine

You know how the game go she be mine, 'bout half time, I'm the shit, ooh

Nigga, that's that nerve

You all about her, and she all about hers

Birdman Junior in this bitch no flamingos

And I've done everything but trust these hoes, C.B. fuck wit' me!

When I rich nigga want you

And your nigga can do nothing for ya

Oh these hoes ain't loyal

Whoa these hoes ain't loyal

Yeah, yeah, let me see

Just got rich

Took a broke nigga bitch

I can make a broke bitch rich

But I don't fuck with broke bitches

Got a white girl with some fake titties

I took her to the Bay with me

Eyes closed, smoking marijuana

Rolling up the bar, molly I'm a rockstar

She wanna do drugs, smoke weed, get drunk

She wanna see a nigga trapped

She wanna fuck all the rappers

When I rich nigga want you (Want you babe)

And your nigga can't do nothing for ya (Nothin' oh)

Oh these hoes ain't loyal (No they ain't)

Whoa these hoes ain't loyal

Yeah, yeah, let me see

Black girl with a big booty

If she a bad bitch, let's get to it (Right away)

We up in this club, bring me the bottles

I know girl, that you came in this bitch with your man

That's a no no girl

All is funny in the air

I wanna see you dance

Just got rich

Took a broke nigga bitch

I can make a broke bitch rich

But I don't fuck with broke bitches

When I rich nigga want you (Want you babe)

And your nigga can't do nothing for ya (No nothin' no)

Oh these hoes ain't loyal (Oh no)

Whoa these hoes ain't loyal

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, let me see

With Ciroc in the system?

Ain't no tellin' will I fuck, 'em or will I diss 'em

That's what they be yelling, I'm a pimp by blood

No relation, I don't chase 'em, I replace 'em

LVs, Hermes, Dolces

Them hoes ain't loyal, they rotatin'

School me to the game, now I'm on my duty

Put it her in the Lotus she was riding in that hooptie

fuck that bitch

I got my own hoe

fuck your weed

Got my own smoke

Had to put my mink back on

Tell that bitch put a ring back on, Montana

Come on, come on, girl why you frontin'?

Baby show me something

When I call her, she gon' leave

And I bet that bottom dollar she gon' cheat

Come on, come on, girl why you frontin'?

Baby show me something

You don' spent bread on her

And it's all for nothing

When I rich nigga want you (Want you babe)

And your nigga can't do nothing for ya (Can't do nothin' for you)

Oh these hoes ain't loyal (Oh no)

Whoa these hoes ain't loyal

Yeah, yeah, let me see