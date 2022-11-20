Lirik Lagu Famous Last Words – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Famous Last Words – My Chemical Romance

Now I know that I can't make you stay

But where's your heart?

But where's your heart?

But where's your-

And I know there's nothing I can say

To change that part

To change that part

To change...

So many bright lights, they cast a shadow, but can I speak?

Well, is it hard understanding, I'm incomplete?

A life that's so demanding

I get so weak

A love that's so demanding

I can't speak

I am not afraid to keep on living

I am not afraid to walk this world alone

Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven

Nothing you can say can stop me going home

Can you see my eyes are shining bright?

'Cause I'm out here on the other side

Of a jet black hotel mirror and I'm so weak

Is it hard understanding, I'm incomplete?

A love that's so demanding

I get weak

I am not afraid to keep on living

I am not afraid to walk this world alone

Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven

Nothing you can say can stop me going home

I am not afraid to keep on living

I am not afraid to walk this world alone

Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven

Nothing you can say can stop me going home

These bright lights have always blinded me

These bright lights have always blinded me, I say

I see you lying next to me

With words I thought I'd never speak

Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead

'Cause I see you lying next to me

With words I thought I'd never speak

Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead

'Cause I see you lying next to me

With words I thought I'd never speak

Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead

'Cause I see you lying next to me

With words I thought I'd never speak

Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead

I am not afraid to keep on living

I am not afraid to walk this world alone (or dead)

Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven

Nothing you can say can stop me going home (or dead)

I am not afraid to keep on living

I am not afraid to walk this world alone (or dead)

Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven

Nothing you can say can stop me going home (or dead)