Lirik Lagu Famous Last Words – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Famous Last Words – My Chemical Romance
Now I know that I can't make you stay
But where's your heart?
But where's your heart?
But where's your-
And I know there's nothing I can say
To change that part
To change that part
To change...
So many bright lights, they cast a shadow, but can I speak?
Well, is it hard understanding, I'm incomplete?
A life that's so demanding
I get so weak
A love that's so demanding
I can't speak
I am not afraid to keep on living
I am not afraid to walk this world alone
Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven
Nothing you can say can stop me going home
Can you see my eyes are shining bright?
'Cause I'm out here on the other side
Of a jet black hotel mirror and I'm so weak
Is it hard understanding, I'm incomplete?
A love that's so demanding
I get weak
I am not afraid to keep on living
I am not afraid to walk this world alone
Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven
Nothing you can say can stop me going home
I am not afraid to keep on living
I am not afraid to walk this world alone
Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven
Nothing you can say can stop me going home
These bright lights have always blinded me
These bright lights have always blinded me, I say
I see you lying next to me
With words I thought I'd never speak
Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead
'Cause I see you lying next to me
With words I thought I'd never speak
Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead
'Cause I see you lying next to me
With words I thought I'd never speak
Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead
'Cause I see you lying next to me
With words I thought I'd never speak
Awake and unafraid, asleep or dead
I am not afraid to keep on living
I am not afraid to walk this world alone (or dead)
Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven
Nothing you can say can stop me going home (or dead)
I am not afraid to keep on living
I am not afraid to walk this world alone (or dead)
Honey, if you stay, I'll be forgiven
Nothing you can say can stop me going home (or dead)
