Lirik Lagu New Flame - Chris Brown feat Usher, Rick Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Flame - Chris Brown feat Usher, Rick Ross

There can be one only you

And baby, God could never make two

And I know you came here with your crew

But I promise you that it feels like it's just us two

Oh, I don't know what you had planned to do tonight

But I just wanna be the one to do you right

We're standing here looking at each other, baby, eye to eye

And I'm hoping that you're thinking about leaving with me tonight

Who said you can't find love in a club?

'Cause I wanna tell them they wrong

Come on, just baby, try a new thing

And let's spark a new flame

You gon' be my baby

Love me, love you crazy

Tell me if you with it

Baby, come and get it

Maybe try a new thing

And let's spark a new flame

I can't believe you came here all alone, baby girl, where's your lover?

Oh, it don't really matter cause I got ways to get to know you better

Baby baby, baby baby, let's make what we got here last forever

Girl, cause I don't wanna let you go, never

Oh, I don't know what you had planned to do tonight

Girl I just wanna be the one to do you right, right

We're standing here looking at each other, baby, eye to eye

I hope that you're thinking about leaving with me tonight

Who said you can't find love in the club?

'Cause I wanna tell them they wrong

Come on, baby, try a new thing

And let's spark a new flame

You gon' be my baby

Love me, love you crazy

Tell me if you with it

Baby, come and get it

Maybe try a new thing

And let's spark a new flame

Homeplate, world series, sour nigga sliding in her huh

Baby, I'm a boss, I'm talking George Steinbrenner

Panamera, Yogi Berra, my two-seater Derek Jeter

Got more stripes than all these niggas

Babe Ruth balling in a Beamer

Collar on my Polo, kisses on my necklace

All my diamonds watching, now my watches getting jealous

Smoking on a bomb in my autograph LeBron's

Yeah, she told me I'm the one, that's when I only hit it once

Said you can't find love in the club?

'Cause I wanna tell them they wrong

Come on, just baby, try a new thing

And let's spark a new flame

You gon' be my baby

Love me, love you crazy

Tell me if you with it

Baby, come and get it

Maybe try a new thing

And let's spark a new flame