Lirik Lagu New Flame - Chris Brown feat Usher, Rick Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Flame - Chris Brown feat Usher, Rick Ross
There can be one only you
And baby, God could never make two
And I know you came here with your crew
But I promise you that it feels like it's just us two
Oh, I don't know what you had planned to do tonight
But I just wanna be the one to do you right
We're standing here looking at each other, baby, eye to eye
And I'm hoping that you're thinking about leaving with me tonight
Who said you can't find love in a club?
'Cause I wanna tell them they wrong
Come on, just baby, try a new thing
And let's spark a new flame
You gon' be my baby
Love me, love you crazy
Tell me if you with it
Baby, come and get it
Maybe try a new thing
And let's spark a new flame
I can't believe you came here all alone, baby girl, where's your lover?
Oh, it don't really matter cause I got ways to get to know you better
Baby baby, baby baby, let's make what we got here last forever
Girl, cause I don't wanna let you go, never
Oh, I don't know what you had planned to do tonight
Girl I just wanna be the one to do you right, right
We're standing here looking at each other, baby, eye to eye
I hope that you're thinking about leaving with me tonight
Who said you can't find love in the club?
'Cause I wanna tell them they wrong
Come on, baby, try a new thing
And let's spark a new flame
You gon' be my baby
Love me, love you crazy
Tell me if you with it
Baby, come and get it
Maybe try a new thing
And let's spark a new flame
Homeplate, world series, sour nigga sliding in her huh
Baby, I'm a boss, I'm talking George Steinbrenner
Panamera, Yogi Berra, my two-seater Derek Jeter
Got more stripes than all these niggas
Babe Ruth balling in a Beamer
Collar on my Polo, kisses on my necklace
All my diamonds watching, now my watches getting jealous
Smoking on a bomb in my autograph LeBron's
Yeah, she told me I'm the one, that's when I only hit it once
Said you can't find love in the club?
'Cause I wanna tell them they wrong
Come on, just baby, try a new thing
And let's spark a new flame
You gon' be my baby
Love me, love you crazy
Tell me if you with it
Baby, come and get it
Maybe try a new thing
And let's spark a new flame
