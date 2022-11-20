Lirik Little One - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Little One

Oh little one

What do you mean to me

Why do you want my heart

Is it just cause you're mine

That you've been a joy from the start

A super soul

Sweet as a symphony

That reaches every part

Such a gift little love

You fill all my senses sweetheart

The world just robs itself around

You give yourself to sight and sound

A wonderful world

Of magic and mystery

Is waiting for your part

Give it all that you've got

And live it with love my sweetheart

A wonderful world

Of magic and mystery

Is waiting for your part

Give it all that you've got

And live it with love my sweetheart

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger

Tahun: 2015

Genre: Pop, Rock