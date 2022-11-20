Lirik Little One - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Little One
Oh little one
What do you mean to me
Why do you want my heart
Is it just cause you're mine
That you've been a joy from the start
A super soul
Sweet as a symphony
That reaches every part
Such a gift little love
You fill all my senses sweetheart
The world just robs itself around
You give yourself to sight and sound
A wonderful world
Of magic and mystery
Is waiting for your part
Give it all that you've got
And live it with love my sweetheart
A wonderful world
Of magic and mystery
Is waiting for your part
Give it all that you've got
And live it with love my sweetheart
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Still Got That Hunger
Tahun: 2015
Genre: Pop, Rock
