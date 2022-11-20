Lirik And We Were Young Again - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik And We Were Young Again

You took my hand that day in a certain way

A careful way as if I would pressure us

You took my hand and we were young again

And magically the years just fell away

And in that moment we were young again

You said the words that I was thinking when

It happened there between us

That moment deep between us

What caused it then my darling love

You took my hand that day in a certain way

A careful way as if I would pressure us

You took my hand and we were young again

The two of us we felt it together

And in that moment we were young again

You said the words that I was thinking when

It happened there between us

That moment deep between us

What caused it then my darling love

And in that moment we were young again

You said the words that I was thinking when

It happened there between us

That moment deep between us

What caused it then my darling love

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger

Tahun: 2015