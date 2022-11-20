Lirik And We Were Young Again - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik And We Were Young Again
You took my hand that day in a certain way
A careful way as if I would pressure us
You took my hand and we were young again
And magically the years just fell away
And in that moment we were young again
You said the words that I was thinking when
It happened there between us
That moment deep between us
What caused it then my darling love
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Still Got That Hunger
Tahun: 2015
