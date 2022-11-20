Lirik Lagu No Guidance - Chris Brown feat Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya
Before I die I'm tryna fuck you, baby
Hopefully we don't have no babies
I don't even wanna go back home
Hopefully, I don't leave you on your own
Ayy
Trips that you plan for the next whole week
Bands too long for a nigga so cheap
And your flex OD, and your sex OD
You got it, girl, you got it (ayy)
You got it, girl, you got (yeah)
Pretty lil' thing, you got a bag and now you wildin'
You just took it off the lot, no mileage
Way they hittin' you, the DM lookin' violent
Talkin' wild, you come around and now they silent
Flew the coop at seventeen, no guidance
You be stayin' low but you know what the vibes is
Ain't never got you nowhere bein' modest
Poppin' shit but only 'cause you know you're poppin', yeah
You got it, girl, you got it (ayy)
You got it, girl, you got it
Lil' baby in her bag, in her Birkin
No nine to five, put the work in
Flaws and all, I love 'em all, to me, you're perfect
Baby girl, you got it, girl, you got it, girl (oh-oh)
You got it, girl, you got it, girl (ooh)
I don't wanna play no games, play no games
Fuck around, give you my last name (oh)
Know you tired of the same damn thing
That's okay 'cause, baby, you
You got it, girl, you got it (ayy)
You got it, girl, you got it
You the only one I'm tryna make love to, pickin' and choosin'
They ain't really love you, runnin' games, usin'
All your stupid exes, they gon' call again
Tell 'em that a real nigga steppin' in
Don't let them niggas try you, test your patience
Tell 'em that it's over, ain't no debatin' (uh)
All you need is me playin' on your playlist
You ain't gotta be frustrated
I don't wanna play no games, play no games (oh)
Fuck around, give you my last name (my last name)
Know you tired of the same damn thing (same damn thing)
That's okay 'cause, baby, you
