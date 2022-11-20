Lirik Lagu No Guidance - Chris Brown feat Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Before I die I'm tryna fuck you, baby

Hopefully we don't have no babies

I don't even wanna go back home

Hopefully, I don't leave you on your own

Ayy

Trips that you plan for the next whole week

Bands too long for a nigga so cheap

And your flex OD, and your sex OD

You got it, girl, you got it (ayy)

You got it, girl, you got (yeah)

Pretty lil' thing, you got a bag and now you wildin'

You just took it off the lot, no mileage

Way they hittin' you, the DM lookin' violent

Talkin' wild, you come around and now they silent

Flew the coop at seventeen, no guidance

You be stayin' low but you know what the vibes is

Ain't never got you nowhere bein' modest

Poppin' shit but only 'cause you know you're poppin', yeah

You got it, girl, you got it (ayy)

You got it, girl, you got it

Lil' baby in her bag, in her Birkin

No nine to five, put the work in

Flaws and all, I love 'em all, to me, you're perfect

Baby girl, you got it, girl, you got it, girl (oh-oh)

You got it, girl, you got it, girl (ooh)



I don't wanna play no games, play no games

Fuck around, give you my last name (oh)

Know you tired of the same damn thing

That's okay 'cause, baby, you



You got it, girl, you got it (ayy)

You got it, girl, you got it



You the only one I'm tryna make love to, pickin' and choosin'

They ain't really love you, runnin' games, usin'

All your stupid exes, they gon' call again

Tell 'em that a real nigga steppin' in

Don't let them niggas try you, test your patience

Tell 'em that it's over, ain't no debatin' (uh)

All you need is me playin' on your playlist

You ain't gotta be frustrated



I don't wanna play no games, play no games (oh)

Fuck around, give you my last name (my last name)

Know you tired of the same damn thing (same damn thing)

That's okay 'cause, baby, you