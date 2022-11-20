Lirik Lagu (I Can't Believe) You've Cheated On Me! – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu (I Can't Believe) You've Cheated On Me! – Mocca

I've got one big question for you

Did you need to make me feel blue

If you sneak around on me

So hasta la vista baby

So many years we've been together

I can't believe you cheated on me

You said that our love will last forever

I can't believe you cheated on me

And just remember this boy, I'm the one who walk away from you

And remember this boy, I am the one who say goodbye

So many years we've been together

I can't believe you cheated on me

And just remember this boy, I'm the one who walk away from you

And remember this boy, I am the one who say goodbye

And so you better think twice honey if you wanna roll the days

You better think twice honey and you gotta be a nice

You better think twice honey if you wanna be a wise

You better think twice honey if you really wanna stay with me

And just remember this boy, I'm the one who walk away from you

And remember this boy, I am the one who say goodbye

So many years we've been together

I can't believe you cheated on me

You said our love will last forever

I can't believe you cheated on me