Lirik Lagu (I Can't Believe) You've Cheated On Me! – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu (I Can't Believe) You've Cheated On Me! – Mocca
I've got one big question for you
Did you need to make me feel blue
If you sneak around on me
So hasta la vista baby
So many years we've been together
I can't believe you cheated on me
You said that our love will last forever
I can't believe you cheated on me
And just remember this boy, I'm the one who walk away from you
And remember this boy, I am the one who say goodbye
So many years we've been together
I can't believe you cheated on me
And just remember this boy, I'm the one who walk away from you
And remember this boy, I am the one who say goodbye
And so you better think twice honey if you wanna roll the days
You better think twice honey and you gotta be a nice
You better think twice honey if you wanna be a wise
You better think twice honey if you really wanna stay with me
And just remember this boy, I'm the one who walk away from you
And remember this boy, I am the one who say goodbye
So many years we've been together
I can't believe you cheated on me
You said our love will last forever
I can't believe you cheated on me
