Lirik Lagu Pass Out - Chris Brown feat Eva Simons dan Fakta di Baliknya
Tu veux voler
Au bord du désir?
Je sais que tu me veux
Mais est-ce que tu mérites mon amour?
Me, Valerie
Call on me, Valerie
Call on me, Valerie
Call on me
I'm the same boy I used to be
Call on me, Valerie
Call on me, Valerie
Call on me, Valerie
Call on me, Valerie
Call on me
Half passed an hour in the club, I was tryna cut a rug
I was sippin' on, tryna find the missin' link
You had a mission tryna vouge
Then I came right through the smoke
I was smokin' hot, catch my fever, let's burn up the floor
I need to know, how to get into you
Baby, I'm likin' your bod'
Ooh, you got me stuck
I'm so effin' into you, I let you blow my moves
Don't breathe, I wanna take your breath
Let your body feel it all night
I'm your battery here to charge you up
Let's start a riot on the floor
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Do it 'til you pass out
Pass out, baby
Do it 'til you pass out
I'm all amped up and it's so hard to turn me down
Let's burn shit up 'cause I'm your fire starter now
I'll bring it back, can you smell that?
Now that I'm a rock star, I just wanna stop your heart
Go, go (go), dancer on the dance floor
Go, go (go), am I what you asked for?
I'm a monster, not a pretty little girl
Eyes on me, so come follow me
Don't breathe, I wanna take your breath
Let your body feel it all night
I'm your battery here to charge you up
Let's start a riot on the floor
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (pass out, baby)
Do it 'til you pass out
(Oh, yeah, yeah)
Do it 'til you pass out (pass out)
I just can't say no, baby girl, I wanna take you down
Um, no whatever, silly boy, I'm tryna turn you out
Girl, give it up, know I really want ya
Blacking out, blacking out right now
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Don't breathe, I wanna take your breath (oh, oh)
Let your body feel it all night
I'm your battery here to charge you up (oh, oh)
Let's start a riot on the floor
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (pass out, baby, pass out, baby)
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (oh, oh, yeah, yeah)
Do it 'til you pass out
Oh, oh
Do it 'til you pass out
