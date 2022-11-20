Lirik Lagu Pass Out - Chris Brown feat Eva Simons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tu veux voler

Au bord du désir?

Je sais que tu me veux

Mais est-ce que tu mérites mon amour?

Me, Valerie

Call on me, Valerie

Call on me, Valerie

Call on me

I'm the same boy I used to be

Call on me, Valerie

Call on me, Valerie

Call on me, Valerie

Call on me, Valerie

Call on me

Half passed an hour in the club, I was tryna cut a rug

I was sippin' on, tryna find the missin' link

You had a mission tryna vouge

Then I came right through the smoke

I was smokin' hot, catch my fever, let's burn up the floor

I need to know, how to get into you

Baby, I'm likin' your bod'

Ooh, you got me stuck

I'm so effin' into you, I let you blow my moves

Don't breathe, I wanna take your breath

Let your body feel it all night

I'm your battery here to charge you up

Let's start a riot on the floor

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Do it 'til you pass out

Pass out, baby

Do it 'til you pass out

I'm all amped up and it's so hard to turn me down

Let's burn shit up 'cause I'm your fire starter now

I'll bring it back, can you smell that?

Now that I'm a rock star, I just wanna stop your heart

Go, go (go), dancer on the dance floor

Go, go (go), am I what you asked for?

I'm a monster, not a pretty little girl

Eyes on me, so come follow me



Don't breathe, I wanna take your breath

Let your body feel it all night

I'm your battery here to charge you up

Let's start a riot on the floor

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (pass out, baby)

Do it 'til you pass out

(Oh, yeah, yeah)

Do it 'til you pass out (pass out)



I just can't say no, baby girl, I wanna take you down

Um, no whatever, silly boy, I'm tryna turn you out

Girl, give it up, know I really want ya

Blacking out, blacking out right now

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Don't breathe, I wanna take your breath (oh, oh)

Let your body feel it all night

I'm your battery here to charge you up (oh, oh)

Let's start a riot on the floor

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (pass out, baby, pass out, baby)

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (oh, oh, yeah, yeah)

Do it 'til you pass out

Oh, oh

Do it 'til you pass out