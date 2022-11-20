Lirik Lagu Picture Me Rollin - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Getting lifted, feeling right

Double cup, dirty Sprite

Baddest bitch, you know she mine

But you know I don't love 'em, and you know I don't cuff 'em, no

On the West side tryna feel the breeze

On a mission tryna fuck with OHB

She say she fell in love with the G in me

And she loving, she loving

You know I got the homies parked right outside

I'm in the blood red Lambo, yeah the what up 5

Got the killers and the bitches that be ready to ride

'Cause they loving, they love to

Picture me rollin' 64 sitting on track

Picture me rollin' top down, switching lanes

Picture me rollin' from VA to LA

Picture me rollin', picture me rollin', aw yeah

Rolled my weed up for the night, I'm tryna smoke, aw yeah

See them cops, you know we like too far, woah yeah

If you don't smoke girl, it's alright, and I ain't worred 'bout a damn thing

That's more for me so I don't mind, I don't mind, oh

On the West side tryna feel the breeze

On a mission tryna fuck with OHB

She say she fell in love with the G in me

And she loving, she loving

You know I got the homies parked right outside

I'm in the blood red Lambo, yeah the what up 5

Got the killers and the bitches that be ready to ride

'Cause they loving, they love to

Picture me rollin' 64 sitting on track

Picture me rollin' top down, switching lanes

Picture me rollin' from VA to LA

Picture me rollin', picture me rollin', aw yeah

All night long, play it if this your song

All night long, play it if this your song

All night long, play it if this your song

All night long, play it if this your song



Picture me rollin', Forgiatos on the Wraith, 64 sitting on track

Picture me rollin' from Virginia to the Bay, top down, switching lanes

Picture me rollin' private jet on the red eye, from VA to LA

Picture me rollin', 500, picture me rollin', aw yeah