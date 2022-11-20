Lirik Lagu Picture Me Rollin - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya
Getting lifted, feeling right
Double cup, dirty Sprite
Baddest bitch, you know she mine
But you know I don't love 'em, and you know I don't cuff 'em, no
On the West side tryna feel the breeze
On a mission tryna fuck with OHB
She say she fell in love with the G in me
And she loving, she loving
You know I got the homies parked right outside
I'm in the blood red Lambo, yeah the what up 5
Got the killers and the bitches that be ready to ride
'Cause they loving, they love to
Picture me rollin' 64 sitting on track
Picture me rollin' top down, switching lanes
Picture me rollin' from VA to LA
Picture me rollin', picture me rollin', aw yeah
Rolled my weed up for the night, I'm tryna smoke, aw yeah
See them cops, you know we like too far, woah yeah
If you don't smoke girl, it's alright, and I ain't worred 'bout a damn thing
That's more for me so I don't mind, I don't mind, oh
All night long, play it if this your song
All night long, play it if this your song
All night long, play it if this your song
All night long, play it if this your song
Picture me rollin', Forgiatos on the Wraith, 64 sitting on track
Picture me rollin' from Virginia to the Bay, top down, switching lanes
Picture me rollin' private jet on the red eye, from VA to LA
Picture me rollin', 500, picture me rollin', aw yeah
