Lirik Lagu Privacy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

I need your body in ways

That you don't understand, but I'm losing my patience

'Cause we've been going over and over again

Girl, I just wanna take you home and get right to it

Know I gotta kiss it, baby

Give it to me, lick it, lick it inside and out

You know that I just wanna make love

Want you to scream and shout

And baby, when I'm deep in it now

I'ma slow it down, 'cause ain't no speed limit

When we're moving at the speed of sound

We gon' turn all the way up when the lights down

Why your pussy so damn good, miss lady?

Go and put that booty up, baby, one on one

You know I'ma go crazy when your legs in the air

You know your panties never getting in the way

You know I kinda like it, when you make me work for it

Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt

Get that ass in the bed, I'ma lock the door

Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka

We don't need nobody watching us (yikes)

No eyes but your eyes

Ain't nobody here but you and me

Licking your private parts (boom shakalaka)

And I know you love your privacy

You don't need a shower, you already wet

Know that pussy power, telling me I ain't ready yet

I say, "Fuck it," face my fears, baby

When I lick it, I put tears in it

Put my face in it, eat it like a dinner date

You know I love foreplay, 12-play, everything

Know my lovin' don't change

I don't really give a fuck what a hater say

'Cause you fine, baby

And it's alright 'cause you're all mine, baby, ooh, hoo

Girl, I'ma let you get crazy

Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt

Keep that ass in the bed, I'ma lock the door

Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka

We don't need nobody watching us (yikes)

No eyes but your eyes

Ain't nobody here but you and me

Licking your private parts (boom shakalaka)

And I know you love your privacy

Baby, I promise I won't tell nobody

Just long as you let me hit it like every night

I could give a fuck 'bout the club, 'cause that pussy tight

Do a split on it, drop it, baby, show you right

I'ma split your wig then you askin' me to stay the night

Whipped cream on your titties, then you suckin' on my dick with ice

Oh my God, oh my God, my bitch get me right

Ain't gotta pay for that pussy, my dick can change your life

I'm tired of missionary, wanna see you on your face

Put that ass up in the air, I'm lovin' how that pussy taste

Damn, on your side, on your side

Stop runnin' from this dick, I ain't 'bout to let you slide this time



Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt

Get that ass in the bed, I'ma lock the door

Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka

We don't need nobody watching us (yikes)

No eyes but your eyes

Ain't nobody here but you and me

Licking your private parts (boom shakalaka)

And I know you love your privacy

Privacy

Boom shakalaka

Hahaha

Credits