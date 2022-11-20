Lirik Lagu Privacy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
20 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Privacy - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

I need your body in ways
That you don't understand, but I'm losing my patience
'Cause we've been going over and over again
Girl, I just wanna take you home and get right to it
Know I gotta kiss it, baby
Give it to me, lick it, lick it inside and out
You know that I just wanna make love
Want you to scream and shout
And baby, when I'm deep in it now
I'ma slow it down, 'cause ain't no speed limit
When we're moving at the speed of sound
We gon' turn all the way up when the lights down
Why your pussy so damn good, miss lady?
Go and put that booty up, baby, one on one
You know I'ma go crazy when your legs in the air
You know your panties never getting in the way
You know I kinda like it, when you make me work for it

Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt
Get that ass in the bed, I'ma lock the door
Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka
We don't need nobody watching us (yikes)
No eyes but your eyes
Ain't nobody here but you and me
Licking your private parts (boom shakalaka)
And I know you love your privacy

You don't need a shower, you already wet
Know that pussy power, telling me I ain't ready yet
I say, "Fuck it," face my fears, baby
When I lick it, I put tears in it
Put my face in it, eat it like a dinner date
You know I love foreplay, 12-play, everything
Know my lovin' don't change
I don't really give a fuck what a hater say
'Cause you fine, baby
And it's alright 'cause you're all mine, baby, ooh, hoo
Girl, I'ma let you get crazy

Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt
Keep that ass in the bed, I'ma lock the door
Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka
We don't need nobody watching us (yikes)
No eyes but your eyes
Ain't nobody here but you and me
Licking your private parts (boom shakalaka)
And I know you love your privacy

Baby, I promise I won't tell nobody
Just long as you let me hit it like every night
I could give a fuck 'bout the club, 'cause that pussy tight
Do a split on it, drop it, baby, show you right
I'ma split your wig then you askin' me to stay the night
Whipped cream on your titties, then you suckin' on my dick with ice
Oh my God, oh my God, my bitch get me right
Ain't gotta pay for that pussy, my dick can change your life
I'm tired of missionary, wanna see you on your face
Put that ass up in the air, I'm lovin' how that pussy taste
Damn, on your side, on your side
Stop runnin' from this dick, I ain't 'bout to let you slide this time


Ayy you, girl, with the tight up skirt
Get that ass in the bed, I'ma lock the door
Shake that ass like boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka
We don't need nobody watching us (yikes)
No eyes but your eyes
Ain't nobody here but you and me
Licking your private parts (boom shakalaka)
And I know you love your privacy

Privacy
Boom shakalaka
Hahaha

Credits

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

