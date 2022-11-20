Lirik Maybe Tomorrow - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Maybe Tomorrow

Maybe tomorrow we can start again

Kick out the quarrel baby we can make amends

I can't believe we can't be friends

You know tomorrow we can start again

Amen Amen

Maybe tomorrow love will find a way

Sleep on the quarrel while there's nothing left to say

Tomorrow is another day

You know tomorrow we can find a way

It'll be okay

Don't turn your back on me baby

I'm just trying to understand

It's just by walking through that door

That throws another world we had

Within the palm of our hands

I can't believe we're still fighting

Baby we can work it out

There's no relief in misery

We still got the love inside

You know there's nothing to doubt

Remember baby just how good it used to be

When nothing mattered in the world just you and me

And now I'm begging darling please

Won't you remember how it used to be

Just you just me

Maybe tomorrow we can start again

Kick out the quarrel baby we can make amends

I can't believe we can't be friends

You know tomorrow we can start again

Amen Amen Amen

We should forget about today

Just like the Beatles used say

I believe in yesterday

Artis: The Zombies