Lirik Maybe Tomorrow - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Maybe Tomorrow
Maybe tomorrow we can start again
Kick out the quarrel baby we can make amends
I can't believe we can't be friends
You know tomorrow we can start again
Amen Amen
Maybe tomorrow love will find a way
Sleep on the quarrel while there's nothing left to say
Tomorrow is another day
You know tomorrow we can find a way
It'll be okay
Don't turn your back on me baby
I'm just trying to understand
It's just by walking through that door
That throws another world we had
Within the palm of our hands
I can't believe we're still fighting
Baby we can work it out
There's no relief in misery
We still got the love inside
You know there's nothing to doubt
Remember baby just how good it used to be
When nothing mattered in the world just you and me
And now I'm begging darling please
Won't you remember how it used to be
Just you just me
Maybe tomorrow we can start again
Kick out the quarrel baby we can make amends
I can't believe we can't be friends
You know tomorrow we can start again
Amen Amen Amen
We should forget about today
Just like the Beatles used say
I believe in yesterday
Artis: The Zombies
Artikel Pilihan