Lirik Lagu Proof - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB
Chris Brown .
Chris Brown . /YouTube/Chris Brown

Yo
I know it's hard
Hard to trust me and
And hard to love me

You know what it's gon' take
So stop playing with your boy
Stop acting like I never made changes for your sake
Why flipping the script won't mean that she forte, yeah
We gotta fix this baby, aw yeah, aw yeah, aw yeah
Been through some shit this year
You been working tryna up your net worth, shawty
Doing the leg work, shawty
'Fore you leave, give me sex first shawty
I gotta get you wet first, shawty, naw naw

You gotta love me and
And baby we can call it a truce
You know I don't got shit to prove
This is something you always do
You know I only give my love to you
Ain't got a God damn thing to prove, nah nah nah
You got my heart, this proof nah nah nah
How could you ever cut me loose? Nah nah nah
Here's your proof, nah nah nah

Damn, girl you better stop it
You told me tell them other girls to stop calling and I did
Always think I'm with another broad when you're not here
It's the truth, why would I lie to you?
What are you doing? Worry 'bout what I'm doing
Say you got that proof, girl you blind to it
I'mma pour it baby had to let you know it baby
Thought you knew it all
Chopped down, screw it up
Guess I gotta to slow it up for you this time
Yeah always thinking 'bout you and I
Don't ever question if I'm down for you and I
'Cause girl you know I'm down for ya
Whenever shit got deep, I woulda drowned for ya
Come be a queen, I got this crown for ya
I love all the way that I'm chucking downs for ya

You better love me and baby we can call it a truce
You know I don't got shit to prove
This is something you always do
You know I only give my love to you
Ain't got a God damn thing to prove, nah nah nah
Yeah that's my blood, she proof, nah nah nah
Girl I'm not tryna win or lose, nah nah nah
Here's your proof, nah nah nah

Oh no no
Bounce with it oh
I'll come out to Fruittown with it, (500)
Her body calling my name, ey oh
Say my name, say my name baby, oh

This is something you always do
You know I only give my love to you
Ain't got a God damn thing to prove, nah nah nah
Yeah that's my blood, she proof, nah nah nah
Girl I'm not tryna win or lose, ah nah nah
Here's your proof, nah nah nah

Yeah nah nah nah
Nah nah
I'm not tryna win or lose, nah nah nah
Here's your proof, nah nah nah

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

