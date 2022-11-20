Lirik Lagu Smooth Criminal – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Smooth Criminal – Michael Jackson

As he came into the window was a sound of a crescendo

He came into her apartment, he left the bloodstains on the carpet

She ran underneath the table, he could see she was unable

So she ran into the bedroom, she was struck down

It was her doom

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

Will you tell us that you're okay?

There's a sound at the window

Then he struck you, a crescendo, Annie

He came into your apartment

Left the bloodstains on the carpet

And then you ran into the bedroom

You were struck down

It was your doom

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

You've been hit by

You've been hit by

A smooth criminal

So they came in to the out way

It was Sunday, what a black day

Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

Sounding heartbeats, intimidations

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)

So, Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)

Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)

So, Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)

Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay?

Are you okay, Annie?

Annie, are you okay?

Will you tell us that you're okay?

There's a sound at the window

Then he struck you, a crescendo, Annie

He came into your apartment

Left the bloodstains on the carpet

And then you ran into the bedroom

You were struck down

It was your doom

Annie, are you okay?

So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?

You've been hit by

You've been struck by

A smooth criminal

Annie, are you okay? (I don't know)

Will you tell us that you're okay? (I don't know)

There's a sound at the window (I don't know)

Then he struck you, a crescendo, Annie (I don't know)

He came into your apartment (I don't know)

Left the bloodstains on the carpet (I don't know why, baby)

And then you ran into the bedroom (help me)

You were struck down

It was your doom, Annie (dag gone it)