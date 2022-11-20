Lirik Lagu Smooth Criminal – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Smooth Criminal – Michael Jackson
As he came into the window was a sound of a crescendo
He came into her apartment, he left the bloodstains on the carpet
She ran underneath the table, he could see she was unable
So she ran into the bedroom, she was struck down
It was her doom
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
Will you tell us that you're okay?
There's a sound at the window
Then he struck you, a crescendo, Annie
He came into your apartment
Left the bloodstains on the carpet
And then you ran into the bedroom
You were struck down
It was your doom
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
You've been hit by
You've been hit by
A smooth criminal
So they came in to the out way
It was Sunday, what a black day
Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation
Sounding heartbeats, intimidations
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)
So, Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)
Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)
So, Annie, are you okay? (Annie, are you okay?)
Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay?
Are you okay, Annie?
Annie, are you okay?
Will you tell us that you're okay?
There's a sound at the window
Then he struck you, a crescendo, Annie
He came into your apartment
Left the bloodstains on the carpet
And then you ran into the bedroom
You were struck down
It was your doom
Annie, are you okay?
So, Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?
You've been hit by
You've been struck by
A smooth criminal
Annie, are you okay? (I don't know)
Will you tell us that you're okay? (I don't know)
There's a sound at the window (I don't know)
Then he struck you, a crescendo, Annie (I don't know)
He came into your apartment (I don't know)
Left the bloodstains on the carpet (I don't know why, baby)
And then you ran into the bedroom (help me)
You were struck down
It was your doom, Annie (dag gone it)
Artikel Pilihan