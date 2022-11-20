Lirik Lagu Nice to Meet Ya – Meghan Trainor feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nice to Meet Ya – Meghan Trainor feat Nicki Minaj

mmh

(Nice to meet ya, ooh)

(Nice to meet ya)

(Nice to meet ya) let's go

I used my makeup to hide (hide)

Tellin' you

There ain't nothin' I haven't tried (tried)

Changed my hair

But I couldn't change up my mind (my mind, mind, mind)

You know I been tryna work it (yeah, yeah)

You know ain't nobody perfect (yeah, yeah)

Go ahead, go talk about me (me)

You don't know

The half of the shit that I've seen (seen)

Go ahead and tell them

Whatever you heard (whatchu you heard)

I look different on the surface (yeah, yeah)

You know ain't nobody perfect (yeah, yeah)

I am blessed by the Heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough

Just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you, but

I am blessed by the Heavens

Someone's got a hold on me

Sweet, but I get rough

Just what I wanna be

What I wanna be, just what I wanna be

I don't know you

But I'm just what I wanna be

I used to care way too much (much)

Filtered myself

I thought I wasn't enough (enough)

Now I'm givin' myself

Nothing but love (but love, love, love)