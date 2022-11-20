Lirik Lagu Nice to Meet Ya – Meghan Trainor feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nice to Meet Ya – Meghan Trainor feat Nicki Minaj
mmh
(Nice to meet ya, ooh)
(Nice to meet ya)
(Nice to meet ya) let's go
I used my makeup to hide (hide)
Tellin' you
There ain't nothin' I haven't tried (tried)
Changed my hair
But I couldn't change up my mind (my mind, mind, mind)
You know I been tryna work it (yeah, yeah)
You know ain't nobody perfect (yeah, yeah)
Go ahead, go talk about me (me)
You don't know
The half of the shit that I've seen (seen)
Go ahead and tell them
Whatever you heard (whatchu you heard)
I look different on the surface (yeah, yeah)
You know ain't nobody perfect (yeah, yeah)
I am blessed by the Heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough
Just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you, but
I am blessed by the Heavens
Someone's got a hold on me
Sweet, but I get rough
Just what I wanna be
What I wanna be, just what I wanna be
I don't know you
But I'm just what I wanna be
I used to care way too much (much)
Filtered myself
I thought I wasn't enough (enough)
Now I'm givin' myself
Nothing but love (but love, love, love)
Artikel Pilihan