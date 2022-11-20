Lirik Lagu Earth Song – Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Earth Song – Michael Jackson

What about sunrise?

What about rain?

What about all the things

That you said we were to gain?

What about killing fields?

Is there a time?

What about all the things

That you said was yours and mine?

Did you ever stop to notice

All the blood we've shed before?

Did you ever stop to notice

This crying Earth, these weeping shores?

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

What have we done to the world?

Look what we've done

What about all the peace

That you pledge your only son?

What about flowering fields?

Is there a time?

What about all the dreams

That you said was yours and mine?

Did you ever stop to notice

All the children dead from war?

Did you ever stop to notice

This crying Earth, these weeping shores?

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I used to dream

I used to glance beyond the stars

Now I don't know where we are

Although I know we've drifted far