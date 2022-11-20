Lirik Lagu Bartier Cardi - Cardi B feat 21 Savage dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bardi in a 'Rari, diamonds all over my body

(30, you a fool for this one)

Shinin' all over my body

Bardi, put that lil' bitch on Molly

Bardi

Bizzle

Bitch on Molly

(Cheeze)

21, diamonds all over my body

Fucked that bitch on Molly

(KSR)

Ask him if I'm 'bout it

Yeah, yeah

I pull up in the party in a 'Rari

Hoppin' out a 'Rari with your shawty

My other bitch pull up on a Harley

My other bitch smokin' on Marley

Fuck a bitch, sorry, not sorry

Bitch, you know Pain, I'm game

That's in the game, now I'm chained

Fuck all the fame

Blow out the brains on game

I drop the house on the chains

Still got my feet up on planes

The rims on the Chevy got a offset

Shoutout to the young boy, Offset

Ain't no more hatin', we been off that

Lil' niggas gotta crawl, can't walk yet

Still on my dick like a nutsack

Still, make a bitch push her butt back

Still makin' deals on WhatsApp

Still, in the field, nigga, bust back

Who told niggas they not ready? (Teddy)

Who put them thangs on that Chevvy? (Teddy)

Who got your bitch in the Wisconsin mansion

And eatin' chicken wings off my belly? (Teddy)

Who put that dick on her forehead? (Teddy)

Who she be beggin' for more head? (Teddy)

I hit that shit from the back

Now she lookin' back at a nigga like, go ahead, Teddy

Ooh, your baby, I be crushin' it (oh)

Ooh, your baby, she be lovin' it (oh)

I tell her go fuck with them other niggas

Have 'em wonderin' where all they 100s went

I put that shit in my wallet, bitch

My Gucci gon' fuck 'round and swallow it

We do it again and again, nigga, I ain't got no friends

I just tell these niggas that it's politic

Pull up in the party in a 'Rari

Hoppin' out a 'Rari with your shawty

My other bitch pull up on a Harley

My other bitch smokin' on Marley

Fuck a bitch, sorry, not sorry

Bitch, you know Pain, I'm game

That's in the game, now I'm chained

Fuck all the fame

Blow out the brains on game

I drop the house on the chains

Still got my feet up on planes

The rims on the Chevy got a offset

Shoutout to the young boy, Offset

Ain't no more hatin', we been off that

Lil' niggas gotta crawl, can't walk yet

Still on my dick like a nutsack

Still, make a bitch push her butt back

Still makin' deals on WhatsApp

Still, in the field, nigga, bust back



Who get this motherfucker started? (Cardi)

Who took your bitch out to party? (Cardi)

I took your bitch and departed (Cardi)

Who that be fly as a Martian? (Cardi)

Who that on fleek in the cut? (Cardi)

Who got the bricks in the truck? (Cardi)

Them diamonds gon' hit like a bitch on a bitchy ass bitch

Bitch, you a wannabe Cardi

Red bottom MJ

Moonwalk on a bitch, moonwalkin' through your clique

I'm moonwalkin' in the 6

Sticky with the kick, moonrocks in this bitch

I'm from the motherfuckin' Bronx (Bronx)

I keep the pump in the trunk (trunk)

Bitch, if you bad then jump (jump)

Might leave your bitch in a slump (your back)

Your bitch wanna party with Cardi

Cartier Bardi in a 'Rari (21)

Diamonds all over my body (Cardi)

Shinin' all over my body (my body)

Cardi got your bitch on Molly

Bitch, you ain't gang, you lame

Bentley truck lane to lane, blow out the brain (21)

I go insane, insane

I drop a check on the chain, fuck up a check in the plane

Cardi took your man, you upset, uh

Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (from what?)

Cardi put the pussy on Offset (say what?)

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset (21)

Cardi took your man, you upset, uh

Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (21)

Cardi put the pussy on Offset (Cardi)

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset



Your bitch wanna party with a Savage (21)

Saint Laurent Savage in an Aston (yeah)

High-end cars and fashion (21)

I don't eat pussy, I'm fastin' (on God)

I'm a Blood, my brother Crippin'

Bitch, I'm drippin', ho, you trippin'

Told the waitress, I ain't tippin'

I like hot sauce on my chicken (on God)

I pulled the rubber off and I put hot sauce on her titties (21)

I'm in a Bentley truck, she keep on suckin' like it's tinted (21)

All these VVSs, nigga, my sperm worth millions (on God)

The bitch so bad, I popped a Molly 'fore I hit it (21, 21)



Your bitch wanna party with Cardi

Cartier Bardi in a 'Rari (21)

Diamonds all over my body (Cardi)

Shinin' all over my body (my body)

Cardi got your bitch on Molly

Bitch, you ain't gang, you lame

Bentley truck lane to lane, blow out the brain (21)

I go insane, insane

I drop a check on the chain, fuck up a check in the plane

Cardi took your man, you upset, uh

Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (from what?)

Cardi put the pussy on Offset (say what?)

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset (21)

Cardi took your man, you upset, uh

Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (21)

Cardi put the pussy on Offset (Cardi)

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset