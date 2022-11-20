Lirik Lagu Bartier Cardi - Cardi B feat 21 Savage dan Fakta di Baliknya
Bardi in a 'Rari, diamonds all over my body
(30, you a fool for this one)
Shinin' all over my body
Bardi, put that lil' bitch on Molly
Bardi
Bizzle
Bitch on Molly
(Cheeze)
21, diamonds all over my body
Fucked that bitch on Molly
(KSR)
Ask him if I'm 'bout it
Yeah, yeah
I pull up in the party in a 'Rari
Hoppin' out a 'Rari with your shawty
My other bitch pull up on a Harley
My other bitch smokin' on Marley
Fuck a bitch, sorry, not sorry
Bitch, you know Pain, I'm game
That's in the game, now I'm chained
Fuck all the fame
Blow out the brains on game
I drop the house on the chains
Still got my feet up on planes
The rims on the Chevy got a offset
Shoutout to the young boy, Offset
Ain't no more hatin', we been off that
Lil' niggas gotta crawl, can't walk yet
Still on my dick like a nutsack
Still, make a bitch push her butt back
Still makin' deals on WhatsApp
Still, in the field, nigga, bust back
Who told niggas they not ready? (Teddy)
Who put them thangs on that Chevvy? (Teddy)
Who got your bitch in the Wisconsin mansion
And eatin' chicken wings off my belly? (Teddy)
Who put that dick on her forehead? (Teddy)
Who she be beggin' for more head? (Teddy)
I hit that shit from the back
Now she lookin' back at a nigga like, go ahead, Teddy
Ooh, your baby, I be crushin' it (oh)
Ooh, your baby, she be lovin' it (oh)
I tell her go fuck with them other niggas
Have 'em wonderin' where all they 100s went
I put that shit in my wallet, bitch
My Gucci gon' fuck 'round and swallow it
We do it again and again, nigga, I ain't got no friends
I just tell these niggas that it's politic
Pull up in the party in a 'Rari
Hoppin' out a 'Rari with your shawty
My other bitch pull up on a Harley
My other bitch smokin' on Marley
Fuck a bitch, sorry, not sorry
Bitch, you know Pain, I'm game
That's in the game, now I'm chained
Fuck all the fame
Blow out the brains on game
I drop the house on the chains
Still got my feet up on planes
The rims on the Chevy got a offset
Shoutout to the young boy, Offset
Ain't no more hatin', we been off that
Lil' niggas gotta crawl, can't walk yet
Still on my dick like a nutsack
Still, make a bitch push her butt back
Still makin' deals on WhatsApp
Still, in the field, nigga, bust back
Who get this motherfucker started? (Cardi)
Who took your bitch out to party? (Cardi)
I took your bitch and departed (Cardi)
Who that be fly as a Martian? (Cardi)
Who that on fleek in the cut? (Cardi)
Who got the bricks in the truck? (Cardi)
Them diamonds gon' hit like a bitch on a bitchy ass bitch
Bitch, you a wannabe Cardi
Red bottom MJ
Moonwalk on a bitch, moonwalkin' through your clique
I'm moonwalkin' in the 6
Sticky with the kick, moonrocks in this bitch
I'm from the motherfuckin' Bronx (Bronx)
I keep the pump in the trunk (trunk)
Bitch, if you bad then jump (jump)
Might leave your bitch in a slump (your back)
Your bitch wanna party with Cardi
Cartier Bardi in a 'Rari (21)
Diamonds all over my body (Cardi)
Shinin' all over my body (my body)
Cardi got your bitch on Molly
Bitch, you ain't gang, you lame
Bentley truck lane to lane, blow out the brain (21)
I go insane, insane
I drop a check on the chain, fuck up a check in the plane
Cardi took your man, you upset, uh
Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (from what?)
Cardi put the pussy on Offset (say what?)
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset (21)
Cardi took your man, you upset, uh
Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (21)
Cardi put the pussy on Offset (Cardi)
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset
Your bitch wanna party with a Savage (21)
Saint Laurent Savage in an Aston (yeah)
High-end cars and fashion (21)
I don't eat pussy, I'm fastin' (on God)
I'm a Blood, my brother Crippin'
Bitch, I'm drippin', ho, you trippin'
Told the waitress, I ain't tippin'
I like hot sauce on my chicken (on God)
I pulled the rubber off and I put hot sauce on her titties (21)
I'm in a Bentley truck, she keep on suckin' like it's tinted (21)
All these VVSs, nigga, my sperm worth millions (on God)
The bitch so bad, I popped a Molly 'fore I hit it (21, 21)
Your bitch wanna party with Cardi
Cartier Bardi in a 'Rari (21)
Diamonds all over my body (Cardi)
Shinin' all over my body (my body)
Cardi got your bitch on Molly
Bitch, you ain't gang, you lame
Bentley truck lane to lane, blow out the brain (21)
I go insane, insane
I drop a check on the chain, fuck up a check in the plane
Cardi took your man, you upset, uh
Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (from what?)
Cardi put the pussy on Offset (say what?)
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset (21)
Cardi took your man, you upset, uh
Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah (21)
Cardi put the pussy on Offset (Cardi)
Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset
