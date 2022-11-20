Lirik Lagu Be Careful - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Cardi B.
Cardi B. /Tangkapan layar Spotify

Lirik Lagu Be Careful - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah
Be careful, be careful, be careful with me
Yeah, look

I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit
But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha shit
Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit
Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit
Man, I thought you would've learned your lesson
'Bout likin' pictures, not returnin' texts
I guess it's fine, man, I get the message
You still stutter after certain questions
You keep in contact with certain exes
Do you, though, trust me, nigga, it's cool, though
Said that you was workin', but you're out here chasin' culo
And putas, chillin' poolside, livin' two lives
I could've did what you did to me to you a few times
But if I did decide to slide, find a nigga
Fuck him, suck his dick, you would've been pissed
But that's not my M.O., I'm not that type of bitch
And karma for you is gon' be who you end up with
Don't make me sick, nigga


The only man, baby, I adore
I gave you everything, what's mine is yours
I want you to live your life of course
But I hope you get what you dyin' for
Be careful with me, do you know what you doin'?
Whose feelings that you hurtin' and bruisin'?
You gon' gain the whole world
But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?
Be careful with me
Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warnin'
Be careful with me
Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it
Be careful with me


Care for me, care for me
Always said that you'd be there for me, there for me
Boy, you better treat me carefully, carefully, look


I was here before all of this
Guess you actin' out now, you got an audience
Tell me where your mind is, drop a pin, what's the coordinates?
You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon' be misfortunate, nigga
Tell me, this love's got you this fucked up in the head
You want some random bitch up in your bed?
She don't even know your middle name, watch her 'cause she might steal your chain
You don't want someone who loves you instead? I guess not though
It's blatant disrespect, you nothin' like the nigga I met
Talk to me crazy and you quick to forget
You even got me trippin', you got me lookin' in the mirror different
Thinkin' I'm flawed because you inconsistent
Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt
It's gon' hurt me to hate you, but lovin' you's worse
It all stops so abrupt, we start switchin' it up
Teach me to be like you so I can not give a fuck
Free to mess with someone else, I wish these feelings could melt
'Cause you don't care about a thing except your mothafuckin' self
You make me sick, nigga


The only man, baby, I adore
I gave you everything, what's mine is yours
I want you to live your life of course
But I hope you get what you dyin' for
Be careful with me, do you know what you doin'?
Whose feelings that you're hurtin' and bruisin'?
You gon' gain the whole world
But is it worth the girl that you're losin'?
Be careful with me
Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warnin'
Be careful with me
Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it
Be careful with me

Credits

Album: Invasion of Privacy
Artis: Cardi B
Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap
Songwriters: Alan Bergman, Anderson Hernandez, Belcalis Almanzar, Clifford Smith, Corey Woods, Dennis Coles, Gary Grice, Jason Hunter, Jordan Thorpe, Lamont Hawkins, Lauryn Hill, Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Mathew Samuels, Robert Diggs, Russell Jones

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
2

Sinopsis Serial Drama 1899, Imigran Gelap yang Bertemu dengan Penumpang Misterius
3

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
4

Pangandaran Boyong 29 Medali di Porprov XIV Jabar 2022, Berikut Hasil Perolehannya
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Pertama: Jam Tayang dan Channel Nonton Streaming
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Siapa Sophie Corcoran yang Hina Batik Indonesia di G20? Dibahas Kementerian PUPR hingga Ikut Pemilu Inggris
8

Paspampres 'Dirujak' Usai Kecolongan Saat Kawal Presiden di Bali, Netizen: yang Depan Fashion Show?
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Deddy Corbuzier Masih Dihujat Usai Konflik dengan Meyden: Gue Pikir Temen Kenal Lama Boleh Ceng-cengan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 20 November 2022, Saksikan Mega Film Asia True Legend Hingga Twin Dragons

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Minggu 20 November 2022, Saksikan Mega Film Asia True Legend Hingga Twin Dragons

20 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Bogor Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada di Burger King Pajajaran

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Bogor Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada di Burger King Pajajaran

20 November 2022, 04:04 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Kim Hye Soo dan Yoo Yeon Seok Kembali Berpasangan Sebagai Host di Blue Dragon Film Awards Tahun Ini

Kim Hye Soo dan Yoo Yeon Seok Kembali Berpasangan Sebagai Host di Blue Dragon Film Awards Tahun Ini

20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Lengkap Pertandingan Babak Final Australia Open 2022, Satu Wakil Indonesia Masuk Babak Ini

Jadwal Lengkap Pertandingan Babak Final Australia Open 2022, Satu Wakil Indonesia Masuk Babak Ini

20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Video Kimberly Png Viral di TikTok dan Twitter Hari Ini, Ada Apa?

Video Kimberly Png Viral di TikTok dan Twitter Hari Ini, Ada Apa?

20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 4 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 4 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Mantan IPA dan IPS, Anak Jalanan, Pesan Trend

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Mantan IPA dan IPS, Anak Jalanan, Pesan Trend

20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Minggu 20 November 2022, Saksikan Dokter Traveler Hingga Bioskop TransTV A Good Man

Jadwal Acara TransTV Minggu 20 November 2022, Saksikan Dokter Traveler Hingga Bioskop TransTV A Good Man

20 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Kisah Viral On The Weekend

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Kisah Viral On The Weekend

20 November 2022, 03:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Kiko, Zak Storm, Ibra, dan Blockbuster

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin, Kiko, Zak Storm, Ibra, dan Blockbuster

20 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran, Paling Dirasakan Warga di Selatan Kabupaten Garut dan Hingga ke Kota Bandung

Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran, Paling Dirasakan Warga di Selatan Kabupaten Garut dan Hingga ke Kota Bandung

20 November 2022, 03:43 WIB

Selebritalk

Kim Taehyung Alias V Ditasbih sebagai anggota BTS Berpakaian Terbaik oleh Majalah Prancis L'Officiel

Kim Taehyung Alias V Ditasbih sebagai anggota BTS Berpakaian Terbaik oleh Majalah Prancis L'Officiel

20 November 2022, 03:42 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada Diary Bahagia, Masakini Masakitu, dan Garage Life Season 4

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Minggu 20 November 2022, Ada Diary Bahagia, Masakini Masakitu, dan Garage Life Season 4

20 November 2022, 03:40 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 21 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 21 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

20 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Hanya Rindu - Andmesh Kamaleng: Saat Ku Sendiri Kulihat Photo dan Video

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Hanya Rindu - Andmesh Kamaleng: Saat Ku Sendiri Kulihat Photo dan Video

20 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggal 20 November 2022 Hari Apa, Memperingati Apa? Berikut Sejarah Hari Anak Sedunia

Tanggal 20 November 2022 Hari Apa, Memperingati Apa? Berikut Sejarah Hari Anak Sedunia

20 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

20 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

12 Ucapan Selamat Hari Anak Sedunia 2022, Diperingati Setiap Tanggal 20 November, Cocok Dijadikan Caption Sosm

12 Ucapan Selamat Hari Anak Sedunia 2022, Diperingati Setiap Tanggal 20 November, Cocok Dijadikan Caption Sosm

20 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

20 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Unggul Lebih Dulu, Timnas Indonesia U20 Harus Akui Ketangguhan dari Timnas Slovakia U20

Unggul Lebih Dulu, Timnas Indonesia U20 Harus Akui Ketangguhan dari Timnas Slovakia U20

20 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Sumenep News

5 Sifat Wanita yang Membuat Pria Jatuh Cinta, Para Cowok Jangan Salah Pilih!

5 Sifat Wanita yang Membuat Pria Jatuh Cinta, Para Cowok Jangan Salah Pilih!

20 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 3 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 3 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

20 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Kesempatan Kedua, Doraemon Special, Trending Banget Loh

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Kesempatan Kedua, Doraemon Special, Trending Banget Loh

20 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

20 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

20 November 2022, 03:00 WIB