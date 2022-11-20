Lirik Lagu Best Life - Cardi B feat Chance The Rapper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Life - Cardi B feat Chance The Rapper

I'm livin' my best life, yeah, yeah

I'm livin' my best life

Made a couple M's, you know (Agh! Huh!)

Said I'm livin' my best life

Said I'm livin' my best life

Made a couple M's with my best friends

Turned all my L's into lessons

You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt"

Dreams pullin' up, I'm like "skrrt"

I'm livin' my best life

It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like

I'm like Big Pop' mixed with 2Pac, I'm like Makaveli (yeah)

You need some, Little Caesar's pizza, I be hot and ready (woo)

Nigga, you a pussy and a rat, you like Tom and Jerry

Nigga, you ain't ballin', you just talkin', that's that commentary (huh)

I was in the field, man, I slaved for this (yeah)

Had to talk to God, dropped down, and prayed for this

To my surprise, He replied, said, "You made for this"

I seen the car I wanted, then I went and paid for it, cash cash

Hit the Tay-K, I hit the race, hit the dash dash

That's when they came for me on Twitter with the backlash

"#CardiBIsSoProblematic" is the hashtag

I can't believe they wanna see me lose that bad

They talkin' junk and they stink, these hoes mad trash

I'm gigglin', can't let the devil have the last laugh

Ain't no more beefin', I'm just keepin' to myself

I'm my own competition, I'm competin' with myself (brrr)

I told y'all, I'm livin' my best life (woo)

I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life (ayy)

I made a couple M's with my best friends

Turned all my L's into lessons (skrrt, skrrt)

You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)

Dreams pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)

I'm livin' my best life

It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like (Chance, The Rapper)

You don't like money, I can see it your eye

You don't like winnin', I can see it in your tie

Better be careful with these women when you trickin', send it fly

She count money in her sleep and she don't never spend the night

But she trappin' and she had to make it happen for her life

Don't be mad because she havin' shit, you had it your whole life

We had baggage on our flight, we had badges on our asses

You got passes in your life, you had gadgets on your bike

God work magic, God work magic, God work magic in my life

And that guap look like Iyanla 'cause that bag just changed my life

Hey, y'all know good and damn well I don't want no champagne

But can we please get some more champagne?

Please, no Andre, G like 'Venchy

Reach like 'Bron James, pep talk from Yoncé

'Member my hands had ash like Pompeii

Now they hold cash, won't peak like Dante



I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life

I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life (ayy)

I made a couple M's with my best friends

Turned all my L's into lessons

You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (skrrt, skrrt, like skrrt)

Dreams pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)

I'm livin' my best life

It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like



I said I never had a problem showin' y'all the real me

Hair when it's fucked up, crib when it's filthy

Way-before-the-deal me, strip-to-pay-the-bills me

'Fore I fixed my teeth, man, those comments used to kill me

But never did I change, never been ashamed

Never did I switch, story stayed the same

I did this on my own, I made this a lane

Y'all gotta bear with me, I been through some things

Went from small-ass apartments to walkin' red carpets

Pissy elevators, now every dress is tailored

This some real-life fairy tale Binderella shit

I got further than them hoes said I will ever get

And that only goes to show that only God knows

I took pictures with Beyoncé, I met Mama Knowles

I'm the rose that came from the concrete in the Rolls

I'm like gold, I'm life goals, man, I'm chosen, I'm floatin', ayy



I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life

I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life (ayy)

I made a couple M's with my best friends

Turned all my L's into lessons

You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (skrrt, skrrt, like skrrt)

Dreams pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)

I'm livin' my best life

It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like