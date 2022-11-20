Lirik Lagu Best Life - Cardi B feat Chance The Rapper dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:25 WIB
Cardi B.
Cardi B. /YouTube/Cardi B

Lirik Lagu Best Life - Cardi B feat Chance The Rapper

I'm livin' my best life, yeah, yeah
I'm livin' my best life
Made a couple M's, you know (Agh! Huh!)

Said I'm livin' my best life
Said I'm livin' my best life
Made a couple M's with my best friends
Turned all my L's into lessons
You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt"
Dreams pullin' up, I'm like "skrrt"
I'm livin' my best life
It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like

I'm like Big Pop' mixed with 2Pac, I'm like Makaveli (yeah)
You need some, Little Caesar's pizza, I be hot and ready (woo)
Nigga, you a pussy and a rat, you like Tom and Jerry
Nigga, you ain't ballin', you just talkin', that's that commentary (huh)
I was in the field, man, I slaved for this (yeah)
Had to talk to God, dropped down, and prayed for this
To my surprise, He replied, said, "You made for this"
I seen the car I wanted, then I went and paid for it, cash cash
Hit the Tay-K, I hit the race, hit the dash dash
That's when they came for me on Twitter with the backlash
"#CardiBIsSoProblematic" is the hashtag
I can't believe they wanna see me lose that bad
They talkin' junk and they stink, these hoes mad trash
I'm gigglin', can't let the devil have the last laugh
Ain't no more beefin', I'm just keepin' to myself
I'm my own competition, I'm competin' with myself (brrr)

I told y'all, I'm livin' my best life (woo)
I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life (ayy)
I made a couple M's with my best friends
Turned all my L's into lessons (skrrt, skrrt)
You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)
Dreams pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)
I'm livin' my best life
It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like (Chance, The Rapper)

You don't like money, I can see it your eye
You don't like winnin', I can see it in your tie
Better be careful with these women when you trickin', send it fly
She count money in her sleep and she don't never spend the night
But she trappin' and she had to make it happen for her life
Don't be mad because she havin' shit, you had it your whole life
We had baggage on our flight, we had badges on our asses
You got passes in your life, you had gadgets on your bike
God work magic, God work magic, God work magic in my life
And that guap look like Iyanla 'cause that bag just changed my life
Hey, y'all know good and damn well I don't want no champagne
But can we please get some more champagne?
Please, no Andre, G like 'Venchy
Reach like 'Bron James, pep talk from Yoncé
'Member my hands had ash like Pompeii
Now they hold cash, won't peak like Dante


I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life
I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life (ayy)
I made a couple M's with my best friends
Turned all my L's into lessons
You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (skrrt, skrrt, like skrrt)
Dreams pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)
I'm livin' my best life
It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like


I said I never had a problem showin' y'all the real me
Hair when it's fucked up, crib when it's filthy
Way-before-the-deal me, strip-to-pay-the-bills me
'Fore I fixed my teeth, man, those comments used to kill me
But never did I change, never been ashamed
Never did I switch, story stayed the same
I did this on my own, I made this a lane
Y'all gotta bear with me, I been through some things
Went from small-ass apartments to walkin' red carpets
Pissy elevators, now every dress is tailored
This some real-life fairy tale Binderella shit
I got further than them hoes said I will ever get
And that only goes to show that only God knows
I took pictures with Beyoncé, I met Mama Knowles
I'm the rose that came from the concrete in the Rolls
I'm like gold, I'm life goals, man, I'm chosen, I'm floatin', ayy


I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life
I told y'all, I said I'm livin' my best life (ayy)
I made a couple M's with my best friends
Turned all my L's into lessons
You see the whip pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (skrrt, skrrt, like skrrt)
Dreams pullin' up, it's like "skrrt" (like skrrt)
I'm livin' my best life
It's my birthday, at least that's what I'm dressed like

