Lirik Lagu Drip - Cardi B feat Migos dan Fakta di Baliknya

That boy Cash!

Cardi!

Non-stop

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)

Give me little something to remember (Cardi!)

Tryna make love in a Sprinter (yeah)

Quick to drop a nigga like Kemba (go)

Lookin' like a right swipe on Tinder (woo)

Shit on these hoes (shit)

Light up my wrist on these hoes (wrist)

Now I look down on these bitches (down)

I feel like I'm on stilts on these hoes (woo)

Fuck ya' baby daddy right now (right now)

Anna Mae, got cake by the pound (pound)

Go down, eat it up, don't drown

Mac n' cheese in the bowl, how it sound? (sound)

I got that gushy

Yeah that's a fact, but I never been pussy

I've been that bitch since pajamas with footies

Won MVP, and I'm still a rookie, like woo

I gotta work on my anger (ayy)

Might kill a bitch with my fingers (ayy)

I gotta stay outta Gucci (woo)

I'm finna run outta hangers (woo)

Is she a stripper, a rapper or a singer?

I'm busting racks in a Bentley Bentayga

Ride through your hood like "Bitch, I'm the mayor!"

You not my bitch, then bitch you are done



Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)



Bitch you a thot, ain't trickin' (thot, thot)

Put her on her knee, make her lick it (lick it)

Patek on my wrist, and it's glistenin' (drip, drip)

The bitch got mad, I dissed her (hey)



Shawty, you ain't nothin' to a rich nigga (nothin')

I put a check on a bitch nigga (brrt)

Fuck your whole set and your clique, nigga (fuck)

Got a gang full of dud and some broke niggas (dud)

Diamonds on me, what's the price? (price)

I'm not getting involved with the hype (hype)

I'm too rich to get into a fight (too rich)

Fifty racks got my jeans fitting tight (fifty racks)

Pay that price and them boys come and wipe ya' (wipe ya')

We had to dispose of the diaper (dispose)

Yeah we trap every week, every night (whoa)

Word my move, we too smooth, no indictments (hey)

Yeah, freakazoid lightning (lightning)

Fifty-seven ninety in this Breitling (Breit')

When I got a mil I got excited (million)

For the cash I'ma turn to Michael Myers

Baguettes keep dripping, dropping (drip)

My wrist all liquid watches (watch)

Told the bitch "Jump on my dick and pop it" (yeah)

Get a little bitch a deposit (hey, brrt)



Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Came through drippin' (drip drip)

Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin' (ice)



Bitch you a thot, ain't trickin' (thot, thot)

Put her on her knee, make her lick it (lick it)

Patek on my wrist, and it's glistenin' (drip, drip)

The bitch got mad, I dissed her (hey)