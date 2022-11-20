Lirik Lagu Red and Black – Morad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red & Black – Morad
Oh, she's my bravest red
So red that pause my heart a sec
So red that keeps me turned on
Red that sheds love lust and desire
Oh, She's my bleakest black
So black that got me down on my knees
So black that she's got all the heat
So black that makes me wanna solve the mystery
She's the palette
To the colors in her hands
My soul is where she painted on
I'm the canvas
Pair of colors in my eyes
Shower me with
Your red and black
Oh, She's my signal red
She makes me wanna do something bad
Oh, she's my midnight black
She reveals the light that the day can't provide
She's the palette
All the colors in her hands
My soul is where she painted on
I'm the canvas
Pair of colors in my eyes
Shower me with
Your red and black
Ooh, oh yeah
She's the palette
All the colors in her hands
My soul is where she painted on
I'm the canvas
Pair of colors in my eyes
Shower me with
Your red and black
Red and black
(Shower me with)
(With your red and black)
Red and black
(Shower me with)
(With your red and black)
Red and black
Kredit
Album: About a Woman
Artis: Morad
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lirik: Morad
Produser: Viki Vikranta
