Lirik Lagu Red and Black – Morad dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red & Black – Morad

Oh, she's my bravest red

So red that pause my heart a sec

So red that keeps me turned on

Red that sheds love lust and desire

Oh, She's my bleakest black

So black that got me down on my knees

So black that she's got all the heat

So black that makes me wanna solve the mystery

She's the palette

To the colors in her hands

My soul is where she painted on

I'm the canvas

Pair of colors in my eyes

Shower me with

Your red and black

Oh, She's my signal red

She makes me wanna do something bad

Oh, she's my midnight black

She reveals the light that the day can't provide

She's the palette

All the colors in her hands

My soul is where she painted on

I'm the canvas

Pair of colors in my eyes

Shower me with

Your red and black

Ooh, oh yeah

She's the palette

All the colors in her hands

My soul is where she painted on

I'm the canvas

Pair of colors in my eyes

Shower me with

Your red and black

Red and black

(Shower me with)

(With your red and black)

Red and black

(Shower me with)

(With your red and black)

Red and black

Kredit

Album: About a Woman

Artis: Morad

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lirik: Morad

Produser: Viki Vikranta