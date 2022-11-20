Lirik Lagu Get Up 10 - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Get Up 10 - Cardi B

Look, they gave a bitch two options: strippin' or lose

Used to dance in a club right across from my school

I said "dance" not "fuck", don't get it confused

Had to set the record straight 'cause bitches love to assume

Mama couldn't give it to me, had to get it at Sue's

Lord only knows how I got in those shoes

I was covered in dollars, now I'm drippin' in jewels

A bitch play with my money? Might as well spit in my food

Bitches hated my guts, now they swear we was cool

Went from makin' tuna sandwiches to makin' the news

I started speakin' my mind and tripled my views

Real bitch, only thing fake is the boobs

Get money, go hard, you're mothafuckin' right

Never been a fraud in my motherfuckin' life

Get money, go hard, damn fuckin' right

Stunt on these bitches out of mothafuckin' spite

Ain't no runnin' up on me, went from nothin' to glory

I ain't tellin' y'all to do it, I'm just tellin' my story

I don't hang with these bitches 'cause these bitches be corny

And I got enough bras, y'all ain't gotta support me

I went from rag to riches, went from WIC to lit, nigga

Only person in my fam to see six figures

The pressure on your shoulders feel like boulders

When you gotta make sure that everybody straight

Bitches stab you in your back while they smilin' in your face

Talking crazy on your name, trying not to catch a case

I waited my whole life just to shit on niggas

Climbed to the top floor so I can spit on niggas

Said "I was just tryna chill and make bangers" (bangers)

Tell all these old bitches they in danger (stop)

The thing on my hip whip bitches into shape (brrrt)

That's what I call a fuckin' waist trainer

You gon' run up on who and do what? (who?)

I think y'all got your story screwed up (yeah)

I came here to ball, is you nuts?

I don't want your punk-ass man, I'm too tough (facts)

I'm the one that's killin' shit, hands down (hands down)

If you got a problem with me, say it now (say it)

'Cause I don't wanna hear no sneak dissin' (huh?)

'Specially not from one of you weak bitches

I'm on go like I don't see no stop lights (skrrt)

I'm steppin' out every day, prom night (facts)

So if it's all love, show me love then (huh?)

'Cause you hatin' on a bitch, that's what it sound like

Beast, mode, that's how I give it up, nigga

Hoodie, low, that's how I'm pullin' up

Just 'cause I been on the road don't mean I been on the run

And you gon' have to learn to hold your tongue or hold the gun (brrrt, woo)

And we all know you ain't that type (no)

I smack you and the bitch that you act like (yeah)

I started gettin' money, bitches upset (cash)

They remind me of my pussy, bitches mad tight

Nails done, hair lit, keep them both laced (laced)

Co-come through shinin' with a Rollie bust face (shine)

He-headshot, headshot, tell 'em closed case

Ain't no bitches spittin' like this since '08

I don't trust no nigga, I don't fear no bitch (fear no bitch)

Whole life been through some fucked up shit (fucked up)

They say I'm too that, oh, I'm too this

When you seen what I've seen, you end up like this (woo)

I walked into the label, "Where the check at?" (where the check?)

Cardi B on the charts, ain't expect that (nah)

Where that bitch that was claimin' she a threat? (where?)

I'ma put a Louboutin where her neck at

They say I'm too ratchet, they say I act wild (I act wild, wild)

I'm tryna whip the foreign like a badass child (badass child, skrrt)

They caught me slippin' once, tell 'em try that now (try that now)

Cardi B, know it's me, hear that "blap" sound (blap!)

Man, I said we gon' win

Knock me down nine times but I get up ten

Look myself in the mirror, I say we gon' win

Knock me down nine times but I get up ten

Look myself in the mirror, I say we gon' win

Knock me down nine times but I get up ten

Yeah, but I get up ten

Knock me down nine times but I get up ten, bitch (woo)

I'ma make a fuck nigga feel me (yeah)

Said I'ma do a broke bitch filthy (ah)

I'ma make a fuck nigga feel me (grrr)

Said I'ma do a broke bitch filthy (grrr)

We gon' win

Knock me down nine times but I get up ten (woo)

Yeah, I said we gon' win

Knock me down nine times but I get up ten, bitch (grrr)

Credits

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Invasion of Privacy

Artis: Cardi B

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap

Songwriters: Anthony Tucker, Belcalis Almanzar, James Swanqo, Jermaine Preyan, Kleonard Raphael, Maurice Jordan, Robert Rihmeek Williams, Sean Allen

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini