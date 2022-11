Lirik Lagu You – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You – Mocca

Nobody else

No one can make my dreams come true

'Cause no one can compare to you

Yes it's you, your love makes my wishes come true

I need to know

I need to know that you'd be my home

I need to know that you will always be mine

Though love that would guide my way

It's you, yes it's you that I adore

It's you who makes my life so colorful

It's you, yes it's you that I adore

It's you who makes my life so colorful

Nobody else

No one can make my dreams come true

'cause no one can compare to you

Yes it's you, the love that will guide my way

Oh no! I think i'm in love with you

Oh no! I think i'm in love with you

Oh no!

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 2007

Pencipta lagu: Mocca

Genre: Alternative, Indie